Chief Cultural Officer, Raymond Lawrence has hailed the 2018 Reunion Celebrations a success.

Dominica celebrated 40 years of Independence this year.

“Well I just want to say that I thought it was a great success,” he said.

He thanked God for health and strength, and also others who played their part in that success which includes the government, the private sector along with the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) and the Cultural Division among others.

“The cultural groups and other individuals across the island we really have to thank them for participating in such a large and big way,” Lawrence stated. “And the schools as well in the various festivals across the island.”

He mentioned that the turnout from the general public at the various events was outstanding.

In terms of the performances from different groups, he said, “the level of performances was outstanding and the level and quality of performances and presentations were also very good.”

Lawrence added that the feedback and response from the general public is extremely positive.

The 2018 Reunion Celebrations was celebrated under the theme: “My Love, My Home, My Dominica, Building a Resilient Nation

Meantime, at the Cultural Gala which was held on November 5th, Daniel Phillip of Grand Fond received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The E.O Leblanc Trophy was awarded to the Sibouli Massacre Cultural Group, while Delton Dalrymple of the Goodwill Secondary School received the Young Artist Award. Other competition results are listed below.

LITERARY COMPETITION WINNERS 2018

ENGLISH POETRY RESULTS

1st Colin O Baptiste – Tsunami Wind