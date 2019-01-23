Revelers are being encouraged to use the portable latrines provided in and around the City of Roseau during the festive season and are told to avoid urinating in the “City corners”.

Tourism Minister Senator Robert Tonge made the call while delivering an address at the official launching ceremony of Carnival 2019 which was held at the Windsor Park Forecourt last weekend.

“We have added portable toilets. We added many garbage bins. So let us make sure we keep our city clean. Let us make sure our city is not smelling the day after,” he said. “I want to ask many of you especially the men…let us not wet the city corners too much because the following day, it really doesn’t smell too well.”

Tonge also encouraged persons to keep the city clean.

Minister for Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal Joseph Isaac in support of his fellow-minister, stressed the importance of keeping the environment clean.

“We have recently passed an ordinance and a Cabinet decision in which we have banned certain non-biodegradable plastic,” he explained.

Isaac called on the public to remain conscious of that, “and while we are celebrating and enjoying ourselves, we try our best to keep the environment clean and after any activity, we should ensure that we clean up and keep the place clean.”

Mayor of the City of Roseau, Irene John, adding her voice to the appeal and encouraged the public to keep Roseau “as clean as possible” during the festive season.

She encouraged all to revel and enjoy all the Carnival celebrations, the ‘Real Mas’ in a spirit of togetherness and concern for each other.

“Let that same energy, enthusiasm and excitement portray during the Carnival celebrations,” John stated. “Let it transcend in our efforts to rebuild the Nature Island Dominica into the first Climate Resilient country in the world.”

She advised persons to conduct themselves in a manner which is acceptable to Dominica and to the world.

“Let us not make this Carnival a time for taking revenge, a time for violence, a time for giving back or hitting back,” John urged. “Let us understand that Carnival is our festival. Let us play it clean, let us keep it clean, let us take care of each other, let us be each other’s keeper.”

She encouraged Dominicans to “go out in large numbers and enjoy yourselves and to participate in whatever the Carnival has to offer for us.”