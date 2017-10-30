Richie Stephens

A spectacular lineup of top entertainers including reggae artists Richie Stephens, Red Fox and screenchy Dan, soca stars Farmer Nappy, Shurwayne Winchester and Edwin Yearwood as well as calypso icon King Short Shirt and the legendary Burning Flames are performing at Amazura Concert Hall, 91-12 144th Place, Queens, NY on Veterans Sunday, November 12, beginning at 4pm to assist hurricane devastated Barbuda. Proceeds from the star-studded “For The Love of Barbuda Concert” will help underwrite the technological needs of the Barbuda McChesney George Secondary School. The school was totally demolished by Hurricane Irma.

For The Love of Barbuda Concert Committee is co-chaired by Wendy Gomes and Andrea James. Concert ticket is $55 and available on line at https://fortheloveofbarbuda.eventbrite.com. Tickets are also available at popular Caribbean outlets in Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and New Jersey. To order tickets by mail or send a donation, kindly write check and mail to:
Antigua and Barbuda Students Association, USA Inc.
C/O W. Gomes
The concert is endorsed by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda. Several New York-Caribbean media outlets and radio stations are supporting this goodwill gala concert. EVERYBODY’S, the Caribbean-American magazine, is providing promotional services. For additional information contact: Wendy Gomes (917) 446-2093 or Andrea James (646) 321-5379; ForTheLoveOfBarbuda@GMail.com
Antigua and Barbuda Students Association USA, Inc., a registered 501(c) (3) charitable organization, is the guardian of the funds. For persons who cannot attend the benefit concert or if one does not reside in New York City one can still give a donation payable to the Antigua and Barbuda Students Association USA, Inc.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 4PM
AMAZURA CONCERT HALL
91-12 144th Place
QUEENS, NY
TICKET OUTLETS
BRONX:
AL CHOLO’S BAKERY: 3825 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10467 • (718) 655-9727
MOODIES RECORDS: 3777 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10467 • (718) 654-8368
DOME GROOMERS BARBERSHOP: 4018 Boston Road, Bronx, NY 10475 • (718) 617-1600
MAJESTY CLEANERS: 1803 Neried Avenue #3, Bronx, NY 10466 • (718) 547-5400
QUEENS & LONG ISLAND:
IRIE JAM RADIO: 1 Cross Island Plaza – Suite 224, Rosedale, NY • (718) 723-4743
·GENESIS ONE RESTAURANT: 163-05 Hillside Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11432 • (718) 739-8443
BROOKLYN:
PLAZA AUTO MALL: 2721 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210 • (347) 554-6202
ALLAN’S BAKERY: 1109 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225 • (718) 774-7892
CONRAD’S BAKERY INC.: 299 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213 • (718) 773-8266
NEW JERSEY:
ISLAND ESCAPE CARIBBEAN CUISINE: 245 Old Bergen Rd., Jersey City, NJ 07305 • (201) 434-1999

Red Fox and Farmer Nappy