A spectacular lineup of top entertainers including reggae artists Richie Stephens, Red Fox and screenchy Dan, soca stars Farmer Nappy, Shurwayne Winchester and Edwin Yearwood as well as calypso icon King Short Shirt and the legendary Burning Flames are performing at Amazura Concert Hall, 91-12 144th Place, Queens, NY on Veterans Sunday, November 12, beginning at 4pm to assist hurricane devastated Barbuda. Proceeds from the star-studded “For The Love of Barbuda Concert” will help underwrite the technological needs of the Barbuda McChesney George Secondary School. The school was totally demolished by Hurricane Irma.

For The Love of Barbuda Concert Committee is co-chaired by Wendy Gomes and Andrea James. Concert ticket is $55 and available on line at https://fortheloveofbarbuda. eventbrite.com . Tickets are also available at popular Caribbean outlets in Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and New Jersey. To order tickets by mail or send a donation, kindly write check and mail to:

Antigua and Barbuda Students Association, USA Inc. C/O W. Gomes 2 Park Lane, Suite 1E Mount Vernon, NY 10552 The concert is endorsed by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda. Several New York-Caribbean media outlets and radio stations are supporting this goodwill gala concert. EVERYBODY’S, the Caribbean-American magazine, is providing promotional services. For additional information contact: Wendy Gomes (917) 446-2093 or Andrea James (646) 321-5379; ForTheLoveOfBarbuda@GMail.com

Antigua and Barbuda Students Association USA, Inc., a registered 501(c) (3) charitable organization, is the guardian of the funds. For persons who cannot attend the benefit concert or if one does not reside in New York City one can still give a donation payable to the Antigua and Barbuda Students Association USA, Inc.