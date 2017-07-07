An ongoing river defense wall project in the Canefield Housing Scheme area in Canefield has been described by the Member of Parliament for the Mahaut Constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore, as a source of economic and social benefit to individuals within that area.

The river wall is valued at over $850,000 dollars and is about sixty percent complete.

Speaking during a walk through in the constituency with members of the media on Thursday, July 6th, 2017, Blackmoore said that the new wall serves to enhance the protection of life and property, and assists the current workforce in increasing their efficiency.

“Apart from the wall’s benefit in terms of protection and human life, and property, the local economy is actually benefiting tremendously. At least nine of the employees are actually from the Canefield area, and from what I have been told by the contractors they are very diligent, so I would hope that by the end of this contract that the number of young men from Canefield would have gotten themselves involved in the construction industry and building on their level of proficiency,” Blackmoore said.

He stressed the importance of this project in helping to combat the effects of weather similar to that of Tropical Storm Ericka, and also because of its ability to protect life.

“Bear in mind we are in the hurricane season, and Canefield is known for overflowing banks and that area, you may recall, during the passage of Tropical Storm Ericka, was significantly undermined and both property and lives were actually threatened and so this project itself is very, very important in so far as the protection of both life and property,” Blackmoore stated.

He added that he is very confident in the contractor assigned, Ken Esprit, and his demonstrated competence and diligence, and is convinced that he will continue to ensure that quick and efficient work is done.

Blackmoore attributed the development of this area to the government of Dominica.

“I am actually elated that this wall has actually started, because, I can recall a number of persons said to me that the wall would never have started, but as we have vividly demonstrated time and time again, that when the Labour Party makes a promise, it keeps a promise, so I am very happy about them,” he remarked.

The contractor, Ken Esprit, assured Blackmoore that this particular project will be completed by the end of this month, which is a month earlier than scheduled.

“We are right on schedule, we will complete on time as I said this month end to complete…we still have like a month and two weeks to play with,” he remarked.

The Mahaut parliamentary representative also provided an update on a number of other road projects going on in the Canefield East that also serves as a benefit to surrounding villagers and to the overall development of the community.

In total, according to Blackmoore, construction work being undertaken in the Canefield area is in excess of E.C. $800,000 dollars.