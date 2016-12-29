Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Works, Kendall Johnson, has revealed that road in an area called Cabanis in the Roseau Valley, which was closed on Wednesday, due to a landslide, may be subject to realignment.

The landslide claimed a portion of the road, east of the Trafalgar/Copthall junction, prompting road closure in that area. Reports are that half of the road, up to 100 feet, fell into the river.

Johnson stated that the Ministry of Public works will conduct “an engineering assessment to find out the cause of that problem, do the necessary surveys, design, and to advise or to recommend a particular course of action.”

He explained, however, that the area is still unsafe and can only be monitored at this time.

“The area is very unstable now, so we really do not want to put our surveyors at risk, but we will keep monitoring. More likely than not, we will advise that we have a northern realignment of that road, that is, put the lanes closer towards the cliff, but we have to work on doing the necessary engineering surveys, and then recommend a particular course of action,” he stated.

This may be due to the heavy showers of rain experienced by Dominica in in the past few days.

The Dominica Met Office says that a high pressure system is the dominant feature across the region, generating a brisk trade wind flow. It said that low level clouds moving with this wind flow will continue to result in occasional cloudiness and scattered showers across the island chain during the next 24 to 48 hours.