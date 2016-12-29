Road in Cabanis may be realignedDominica News Online - Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at 1:33 PM
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Works, Kendall Johnson, has revealed that road in an area called Cabanis in the Roseau Valley, which was closed on Wednesday, due to a landslide, may be subject to realignment.
The landslide claimed a portion of the road, east of the Trafalgar/Copthall junction, prompting road closure in that area. Reports are that half of the road, up to 100 feet, fell into the river.
Johnson stated that the Ministry of Public works will conduct “an engineering assessment to find out the cause of that problem, do the necessary surveys, design, and to advise or to recommend a particular course of action.”
He explained, however, that the area is still unsafe and can only be monitored at this time.
“The area is very unstable now, so we really do not want to put our surveyors at risk, but we will keep monitoring. More likely than not, we will advise that we have a northern realignment of that road, that is, put the lanes closer towards the cliff, but we have to work on doing the necessary engineering surveys, and then recommend a particular course of action,” he stated.
This may be due to the heavy showers of rain experienced by Dominica in in the past few days.
The Dominica Met Office says that a high pressure system is the dominant feature across the region, generating a brisk trade wind flow. It said that low level clouds moving with this wind flow will continue to result in occasional cloudiness and scattered showers across the island chain during the next 24 to 48 hours.
The Wotten Waven road needs repairs. First, with more drivers using this road, and the terrible condition it is in, there may be a significant increase in road accidents here. It has only been a day and a half and there have already been a couple, fortunately not big, but why wait. Secondly, during the tourist season, this is not what we need to ‘sell’ the island. We are putting our visitors at risk. Thirdly, we are putting our own people at risk because the amount of pot holes that are on that road, and no drainage, its best we call it mosquito road, because that’s just a breeding ground for vectors. And with the hospital under repairs, we can not afford to have more people being admitted for illness and accident.
Just saying…
Papa zohhhh…. but all you does never ask the questions people need answers to nuh… Jeezzz annn…. when all you doing an article, try to put yourself in the situation and ask the questions you would ask if it were you, like
– about when are you going to start this process?
– how long should the surveys and what not take?
– depending on the type of action you need to take about when may the road be safe to use again?
– what are the plans in the mean time for the Wotten Waven road? Are there plans for conducting the surface repairs needed for safe driving? Would there be compensation for drivers for having to use this deplorable roads?
– what about the Trafalgar tourist vendors who will no longer have access to the cruise ship tourists? Any sort of compensation or plans for them?
A statement was sent to media houses, so where can they ask all these questions?
Them fellahs don’t hold press conferences like other countries, they only send what they want to send and that’s it.
You probably don’t know how the situation with media in Dominica is, so stop playing like a smart A.
Dear Mr Parl Rep and other decision makers,
We understand that we need to take the Wotten Waven road now. Please make it motorable and safe for commuters. Now, all members of your constituency will need to take this road, and we honestly feel that this road could and should be made safer for us and our children. I saw young men trying to feverishly fill pot holes and gaps in the road yesterday, under the pouring rain. If a group of young men can see the need for this quick action…..i mean
We are always willing and ready to help. But we need at least a similar level of the support we gave, to be reciprocated. Help us to be safe. Help us keep our tourism livelihood. Help us decrease our vulnerability. Help us feel empowered enough to be self-sufficient as a constituency.
Check us irie nuh boss oh gosh man!