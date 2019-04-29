Roberts ready to bring positive change to Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique

Former teacher and school principal, Gretta Roberts has assured Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique constituents that 35 years as a school teacher and a principal, have prepared her with the experience and enduring fortitude needed to take up the challenge of becoming their parliamentary representative.

“Politics in my view is an extension of teaching. They both call for building relationships with people, for transforming lives and for bringing about positive change in people and in communities,” Roberts told those who braved a heavy shower of rain that came down at the time, to listen to what she had to say. “These I have accomplished as a teacher and principal in the communities where I have worked and this is what I am prepared to do now for my people in this constituency and at the national level.”

She commended the government for its efforts in rebuilding her community which was as devastated as the rest of Dominica from the wrath of Hurricane Maria. However, the Morne/Jaune Riviere Cyrique hopeful said that there is still a lot more work to be done in that constituency.

“We still have concerns and issues that confront us especially in the area of housing, agriculture, tourism, unemployment especially among our young people,” she stated, adding, “all these and more, we have detailed and prepared in what we term a constituency manifesto which we will hand over to you at the official handing over ceremony of the houses in Morne Jaune and Riviere Cyrique.”

The new DLP candidate said she is seeking to work together with all those who expressed their concerns and plans for their constituency .

“This is the type of constituency relationship I yearn for. I can assure that with the work that have already been begun in this constituency and the commitment that have already been shown by this Government, our concerns will be addressed,” she stated.

Gretta Roberts replaces the current parliamentary representative, Ivor Stephenson as the new DLP candidate for the Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique constituency. Stephenson, who has been ill for a more than a year, was present along with with his son and wife, at the function.