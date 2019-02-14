The Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Roseau Valley Constituency, Senator Ronald Charles continues to layout his party’s plans for a more collaborative community which he sees as the best hope for the constituency and country, by extension.

Charles who is also an Attorney, on Thursday morning held a press briefing at his law office in Roseau to discuss plans for the Roseau Valley.

“I am proud to announce that my management team and I are well advanced with our plans to bring back the love and to rekindle the flames of togetherness in the Roseau Valley Community,’ he said.

According to him, following a series of social inquiries which were carried out in the valley, “We know what the priorities of our people are and we are delivering and shall continue to deliver on their wishes for a more progressive, people-centered development agenda in the valley.”

Charles indicated that as soon as the UWP forms the government they will sanction an Environment Assessment Bureau which will manage all environmental study initiatives as far as new developments in the Roseau Valley are concerned.

“This is very crucial, especially as we hear of plans by the outgoing MP and his DLP [Dominica Labour Party] machinery to construct geothermal exploration infrastructure and a recently announced 36 room Spa-Resort for Laudat,” he stated.

Charles continued, “Let me say that we embrace every opportunity for development, but any such initiative, especially in this very sensitive location of Dominica, The Roseau Valley, should first conform to the environmental impact benchmark and residents of the valley.”

He believes that the people of the Roseau Valley must also be involved with any such development from the start.

“We pledge to support any move geared at providing relief to the people in terms of jobs and services. So, whatever projects are on stream when the UWP takes up the governing authority of Dominica we will continue and expand all valuable projects in the valley,” he noted.

Charles pointed out that the UWP has plans to construct an Eco Longevity-Wellness Spa, Resort and Rehabilitation Complex in Laudat.

“The complex will cater to the needs of all levels of clients, from the ordinary person to top, world famed celebrities who are in need of drug, physical and spiritual rehabilitation,” he revealed. “Wellness and longevity will also be key attributes of the services at the complex, which will also be equipped with eco-friendly accommodation.”

Charles added, “We anticipate that in the region of 300 people, most of them youth, will receive specialized training and offered permanent employment at the Laudat Wellness Resort.”

He went on to say that as part of the party’s 2020 initiative series, the Roseau Valley branch will launch the ‘People Vision 2020’ at its first ‘Senator Ronald Charles People’s Day’ which will be held on February 26, in Morne Prosper.

“The project takes different forms and is streamlined throughout the communities, involving citizens of all political (partisan) persuasions,” he explained.

Charles explained further that the People’s Day will climax with a Town Hall style event, where residents will be invited to present their concerns to him and the UWP.

“Those concerns will be duly noted and deal with in the lead up to the general elections and after, when the UWP would have formed the next Dominica government,” he said.

Charles said this will be a regular activity held throughout the constituency each month in keeping with the promise he made upon becoming a senator in the parliament of Dominica.