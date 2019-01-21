The United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Roseau Valley Constituency, Attorney Ronald Charles has been officially sworn-in as the newest member of the House of Parliament, holding the position of Senator.

Charles replaces former United Workers Party (UWP) Senator Dr. Thomson Fontaine who according to reports was ousted from that position, because he missed three consecutive sittings of Parliament without the expressed authority of the Speaker of the House of Assembly. [Alix Boyd-Knights]

Charles received his instrument of appointment on Friday, 11th January, from His Excellency, Charles Savarin.

During his speech at Parliament on Monday morning Charles thanked Opposition Leader Lennox Linton for granting him the opportunity to serve at the highest level.

“It is a pleasure to be here this morning,” he said. “Let me first of all thank the Almighty Yahweh for giving me the strength to be here and let me extend that strength to members of the House both from the government’s side and opposition.”

He continued, “Because it takes a lot to be here and to be standing here to serve people. I continue to do so in my capacity.”

Charles stated further that member of the Roseau Valley, Parliamentary Representative alongside the Senator, it is a good reflection that from the highest level on both sides can be serving the people of the Roseau Valley to me that is good news.

He also thanked the constituents of the Roseau Valley and promised to do his best to represent them, Dominica and the House.

Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, welcomed Charles to the House and described him as an excellent outstanding community activist.

Boyd-Knight also welcomed Charles and had this to say.

“I recognize the fact that you are an Attorney at Law and I am really hoping that you can contribute to the understanding of the rules of the House and passing on this knowledge to your fellow members on your side of the House,” she remarked.

She added, “I trust that you will observe the rules yourself.”

Members of Parliament met today to amend a few Acts of Parliament.

This include Offshore Banking (Amendment Bill) 2019, Fiscal Incentives Amendment Act and the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information (Common Reporting Standard) Act.