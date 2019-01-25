MP for the Roseau South Constituency, Attorney Joshua Francis, has dismissed a campaign to remove him as “a waste of energy.”

Earlier this week, posters were plastered on a number of utility poles in Newtown which read, ‘Kick Joshua Out’.

Francis views this as negativity which he says is not part of his DNA.

“I see the posters as a waste of energy, those who put up such insignificant and irrelevant posters ought to expend their time helping a constituent, whether it is reading a book to a child, teaching somebody to read or write, cleaning the bayside, cleaning a drain, advocating for better roads in the constituency, advocating for the relocation the health clinic at Newtown…,” he told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Thursday.

He continued, “I really do not have time to expend on negativity, destruction and anything from darkness.”

According to Francis, there are so many issues in Roseau South and Dominica, by extension, that require attention.

“As we speak there are people who are under tarpaulin and among such are people who are considered to be vulnerable,” Francis stated. “I know of persons who are physically, mentally and psychologically challenged and they are still under tarpaulins.”

He made it clear that all those who are calling for his resignation, “if they had an iota of love, those are the issues we should be dealing with. Those are the types of things they should be asking the government to assist our people with.”

Francis said he is focused on helping people to have better living conditions both in their private capacity and in the public space and helping young people to meet their dreams and aspiration.

“I would love to see that central government assist Harlem in setting up a Football museum, a Football House for Newtown,” he remarked.

Francis refuted claims that he has not provided effective representation for his constituency.

“I have been able to obtain assistance for the students at the Newtown Primary School, right now the school has a Basket Ball Court, the school has Table Tennis boards, the school has musical instruments and that is through my efforts,” he noted. “And over the next few days, I and my team, will be handing over some guitars to the Newtown Primary School.”

The Roseau South MP described the posting of red flags in his constituency and the presence of the Prime Minister on the grounds in Roseau South as an act of “political desperation”.

“That is the behavior of a losing Dominica Labour Party,” he remarked. “Roseau South is not a constituency which the Dominica Labour Party will win. It is out of reach for the Dominica Labour Party and every day which passes it’s moving further away from them.”

He accused what he described as the outgoing Dominica Labour Party of being an ineffective government over the last 19 years.

“Under the Dominica Party regime we have had the exit of Ross University, we have had the departure of several small businesses, we have not experienced economic growth beyond 1 percent, we have had an increase in underemployment, we have seen an increase in comparative economic regression as a member-state of the Eastern Caribbean…,” he explained.

Francis asked for the continued support of his constituents and Dominicans, and pledged to work with anyone and any organization in his constituency and sought Divine intervention “to temper his mercy on all those who seek the destruction of Joshua Francis. I ask for forgiveness for them, for they do not know what they are doing and I hope for the best for them and their families.”

He expressed appreciation for the support of the people of Roseau South and Dominica and asked for their continued prayers.

“I appreciate it, I am grateful for their prayers and I ask Roseau South and Dominica by extension to continue to pray for me and my family and pray for every other person including my enemies…,” he said.

Meantime, Francis is once again calling for urgent attention to be given to roads and other public infrastructure in the constituency as a matter of public safety.

In a release, he said the near total neglect of road repairs and general maintenance by this government has resulted in major concerns in areas such as Castle Comfort, Fortune, Wallhouse, Kingshill, Giraudel , Beau bois and Eggleston.

“While some work has taken place recently, the continued deplorable state of most streets at Kingshill and Giraudel to Roseau in both directions, is posing a major hazard to motorists and pedestrians alike,” Francis said. “The road from Eggleston to Newtown which has been undergoing rehabilitation, has seen work slow to a near halt in recent weeks.”