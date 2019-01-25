Roseau South MP rubbishes campaign to remove himDominica News Online - Friday, January 25th, 2019 at 10:24 AM
MP for the Roseau South Constituency, Attorney Joshua Francis, has dismissed a campaign to remove him as “a waste of energy.”
Earlier this week, posters were plastered on a number of utility poles in Newtown which read, ‘Kick Joshua Out’.
Francis views this as negativity which he says is not part of his DNA.
“I see the posters as a waste of energy, those who put up such insignificant and irrelevant posters ought to expend their time helping a constituent, whether it is reading a book to a child, teaching somebody to read or write, cleaning the bayside, cleaning a drain, advocating for better roads in the constituency, advocating for the relocation the health clinic at Newtown…,” he told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Thursday.
He continued, “I really do not have time to expend on negativity, destruction and anything from darkness.”
According to Francis, there are so many issues in Roseau South and Dominica, by extension, that require attention.
“As we speak there are people who are under tarpaulin and among such are people who are considered to be vulnerable,” Francis stated. “I know of persons who are physically, mentally and psychologically challenged and they are still under tarpaulins.”
He made it clear that all those who are calling for his resignation, “if they had an iota of love, those are the issues we should be dealing with. Those are the types of things they should be asking the government to assist our people with.”
Francis said he is focused on helping people to have better living conditions both in their private capacity and in the public space and helping young people to meet their dreams and aspiration.
“I would love to see that central government assist Harlem in setting up a Football museum, a Football House for Newtown,” he remarked.
Francis refuted claims that he has not provided effective representation for his constituency.
“I have been able to obtain assistance for the students at the Newtown Primary School, right now the school has a Basket Ball Court, the school has Table Tennis boards, the school has musical instruments and that is through my efforts,” he noted. “And over the next few days, I and my team, will be handing over some guitars to the Newtown Primary School.”
The Roseau South MP described the posting of red flags in his constituency and the presence of the Prime Minister on the grounds in Roseau South as an act of “political desperation”.
“That is the behavior of a losing Dominica Labour Party,” he remarked. “Roseau South is not a constituency which the Dominica Labour Party will win. It is out of reach for the Dominica Labour Party and every day which passes it’s moving further away from them.”
He accused what he described as the outgoing Dominica Labour Party of being an ineffective government over the last 19 years.
“Under the Dominica Party regime we have had the exit of Ross University, we have had the departure of several small businesses, we have not experienced economic growth beyond 1 percent, we have had an increase in underemployment, we have seen an increase in comparative economic regression as a member-state of the Eastern Caribbean…,” he explained.
Francis asked for the continued support of his constituents and Dominicans, and pledged to work with anyone and any organization in his constituency and sought Divine intervention “to temper his mercy on all those who seek the destruction of Joshua Francis. I ask for forgiveness for them, for they do not know what they are doing and I hope for the best for them and their families.”
He expressed appreciation for the support of the people of Roseau South and Dominica and asked for their continued prayers.
“I appreciate it, I am grateful for their prayers and I ask Roseau South and Dominica by extension to continue to pray for me and my family and pray for every other person including my enemies…,” he said.
Meantime, Francis is once again calling for urgent attention to be given to roads and other public infrastructure in the constituency as a matter of public safety.
In a release, he said the near total neglect of road repairs and general maintenance by this government has resulted in major concerns in areas such as Castle Comfort, Fortune, Wallhouse, Kingshill, Giraudel , Beau bois and Eggleston.
“While some work has taken place recently, the continued deplorable state of most streets at Kingshill and Giraudel to Roseau in both directions, is posing a major hazard to motorists and pedestrians alike,” Francis said. “The road from Eggleston to Newtown which has been undergoing rehabilitation, has seen work slow to a near halt in recent weeks.”
In listening to Mr Francis, one would get the feeling that Roseau South is NEWTOWN alone. I hardly ever hear this man mention Silver Lake, Bath Estate or Elmshall.
There are so many issues in Newtown to deal with and, you out there wasting people’s time calling press conference to talk about your dirty laundry. I can tell you have gwo pwell. UWP is a looser. They cannot make up their mind on anything positive. They will never win the next election.
Skerrit henchmen desperate,jOSHUA YOU SHALL NOT BE MOVED.
From the response of the UWP supporters it seems we are heading back to the days of class preference. According to the standards that the UWP applies to the DLP, that is everytime a DLP minister sneezes too hard they must resign. But for the UWP whenever they are involved in any shinanigans they want peoplr to accept it. @Dominica and others why has Joshua not resigned je os currently facing serious charges before the court and he is sick. Why the continued double standard?
So Skerrit didn’t get enough people to vote for him and the DLP during the WCF man.? That’s how he wants to win an election after 19 years? Josh should not even waste time to respond
Joshua we are behind you, do not worry is you we voting. I am from Roseau South and we NEVER saw Ambrose George except at Fatima church on a Sunday. You Joshua has been with Roseau South through thick and thin and you have never abandoned your people. I can remember you with a broken leg and crutches and you were going through the constituency, IS JOSH WE WANT!
In as much as I would like to see Joshua Francis take some time out to deal with his family matters, the truth is, If Roosevelt Skerrit is qualified to lead with his behavior and record; if Blackmoore is qualified to be a government minister with his disgraceful character that is too bad to be on my domino club; if McIntyre is qualified with all his doghouse behavior and the list goes on and on, what then disqualifies Joshua Francis? Joshua is going through his battle but and would probably do well with a break but those on the DLP are FLATOUT not examples to any young person or my dog.
Josh, i am disappointed that you responded to that!!!
So when they start saying that you cannot win,you will respond to that too man!!
I am disappointed !! So you don’t know that P is desperately in trouble?
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
DLP is desperately be in trouble?
Josh try not to respond to to every DLP propaganda.Remember Roseau South people are smart electors.DLP just elected their representative and they are divided…Is it that they don’t have confidence in the person? Some walked out of the meeting,and some are saying that they will not vote .
Remember DLP modus operandi is intimidation,LIES and propaganda…
Let me state again that Roseau South is in a blue bad,signed and sealed. It will be delivered to you later this year ..Stop responding to DLP..Workers are Working!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
I thought it was distasteful as well, why not “remove ” him, or “replace” him, why the “kick”… It just seems so…trashy and low.
Then again, Benoite (Whatever his name is) always flanked by a bunch of Kids from Newtown, so I’m not suprised thats the level of campaign they can put together.