Barbados Today is reporting that Ross University students in Barbados are disappointed with the arrangements which have been put in place for their accommodation.

Each unit at the Villages at Coverley housing community which accommodates three to four students is priced from US$4,040 to US$4,840 per semester This means, accommodations will cost the individual over US $1000 per month for the four month semester.

Even assuming the lowest possible rent payable by the student, this could amount to US$4 million per semester or US$12 million a year for the approximately 1000 registered students with the minimum occupancy of 3 or 4 students.

According to Barbados today, the real issue arises from apparent mandatory nature of this housing. Students were initially told that housing would not be mandatory but were denied by Ross when their chosen hosts applied to house them. Students are claiming that all applications were denied in this manner.

With the deadline for submissions of the required housing forms and supporting documents being November 25th , it is stated on the form that all students without housing exemptions “will be assigned on-campus housing automatically and charged accordingly.”

The form also warned that “Decisions made by the Housing Exemption Committee are final.”

