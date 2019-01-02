Ross students in Barbados concerned about rent arrangementsBarbados Today - Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019 at 11:28 AM
Barbados Today is reporting that Ross University students in Barbados are disappointed with the arrangements which have been put in place for their accommodation.
Each unit at the Villages at Coverley housing community which accommodates three to four students is priced from US$4,040 to US$4,840 per semester This means, accommodations will cost the individual over US $1000 per month for the four month semester.
Even assuming the lowest possible rent payable by the student, this could amount to US$4 million per semester or US$12 million a year for the approximately 1000 registered students with the minimum occupancy of 3 or 4 students.
According to Barbados today, the real issue arises from apparent mandatory nature of this housing. Students were initially told that housing would not be mandatory but were denied by Ross when their chosen hosts applied to house them. Students are claiming that all applications were denied in this manner.
With the deadline for submissions of the required housing forms and supporting documents being November 25th , it is stated on the form that all students without housing exemptions “will be assigned on-campus housing automatically and charged accordingly.”
The form also warned that “Decisions made by the Housing Exemption Committee are final.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
God bless Dominica. Look at this place compared to Dominica, it looks so sterile,Iwould not want to live there!.
Look COm esss
… and who cares??? DNO find some real news which will benefit Dominica. We don’t want row row.
DNO Dominica left that mess in 2018….moving on!!
Well take what all you get. Not go all you wanted to go nah.
That’s fake news! Ad Talem global never wanted to leave Dominica. A lazy government led by a highly inept,dunce, incapable leader,forced the business to leave ..Start speaking the truth .
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Congratulations, money and greed in action. The Ross students are going to get the SHAFT. The grass is not always greener on the other side. After paying the outrageous high rent the students will have nothing left for recreation so it will backfire on the Barbados government and people who depend on tourist money. The only people who will be making millions will be the landlords. If I were a parent of a student I would look for some other place besides Barbados.
So how is this of any value to us? I find DNO is so messy sometimes, like how is that our issue? How is that our business? Of what significance is this to us? They moved, they are no longer our concern or responsibility.
DNO! Give it a rest…….we have moved on.
hmmm..so many angles to look at this. They have effectively removed the aspect of free-market economy from this arrangement..Apparently competition bears no weight in this.
This makes one wonder, why this arrangement was absolutely necessary, who’s investment is being forcefully protected by collusion of RUSM and the Barbadian Gov’t.
If Dominica were a “real country” with respected and capable leaders this would be an opportunity to get the Students on their side and Lobby to have Ross returned.
Mia Motley fights for her people and ensures money goes into their pockets, their efforts are heavily rewarded first, even before the interests of the students are attended to..Now, what have we got in Dominica?..A government that says, Ross could not leave fast enough, hand over the keys already, you all didn’t contribute that much anyway…smh!!
I cry no tears for them. Take what all you get!
It’s not their fault, it’s an incompetent DLP government that caused them to leave. Shame on this government.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now