Adtalem considering transfer of Ross campus property to governmentDominica News Online - Sunday, August 5th, 2018 at 1:24 PM
The handing over of the Ross University’s Portsmouth Campus property to government could be part of a “separation” arrangement in the dissolution of what Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has described as a forty year marriage between Ross and Dominica.
In announcing the departure of Ross University from Dominica on Friday, the prime minister said that his negotiating team had made the point to the owners of the university, Adtalem Global Education Inc, that “if there is to be a parting of ways, there should be at least a sharing of the fruit of those forty years.” He said Adtalem had agreed in principle and an article which appears on Ross University’s website, seems to confirm that.
“Adtalem is very mindful of the people of Dominica and the needs of the community, and is creating a plan in close coordination with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the government of Dominica that will take these matters into meaningful consideration, including an appropriate transition of our campus property and buildings,” the release stated.
Prime Minister Skerrit said that his administration has made some very strong and reasonable suggestions as part of the proposed separation package, one of which was for Ross to leave a “lasting tangible monument” to the warmth of the friendship that existed between Dominica and Ross University.
According to Skerrit, another suggestion presented to Adtalem was for “ordinary Dominicans desirous of pursuing studies in medicine or related studies” to continue to access the relevant scholarships at Ross University. Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados where Ross is now located, announced the possibility of providing scholarships to Dominican students in Barbados.
Also included in the suggestions to Adtalem, the prime minister said, was a request for some “tangible assistance” for the many businesses that will be negatively impacted by the University’s departure from Dominica, to help these businesses re-position themselves in the economy.
In the article on the Ross website, Adtalem also stated its committment to providing support to colleagues during the transition. However, it is not known at this time, how many of the university’s Dominican employees will moving to the school’s new location in Barbados.
5 Comments
The demise of a failing dictator and his worthless supporters,Dominica is doomed,unless this idiot is removed ,you all are cursed.Words are coming to to hunt them,Go suck salt,where is BARON to help now.
Do you expect Barbados to have Dominican employees of Ross work on their shores? Not the Bajans I know! Of course unlike Skerrit who had Bajans campaigning on the ground for him in the last campaign.
Getting Ross property transferred to government ownership will just be another burden on taxpayers. The place will become another eyesore and eventually………………
I hope there are labor laws intact to ensure that the now former local workers of Ross are fully compensated. At his dawn press conference, Mr. Skerrit sought to put ‘make-up’ on a very bruised and gloomy situation. His presentation was rife with surmises and speculations, nothing concrete. The PM is not known for his veracity, he’s extremely economical with the truth. However, let’s hope there is a silver lining in this dark and ominous cloud.
Ross Gone,Skerrit next
Skerrit you and your ilks in this regime cannot do anything involving negotiations. Your Revelations mean that if you had a team of REAL NEGOTIATORS, Ross would not have gone to Bdos .Can anyone tell me who were these comical NEGOTIATORS? Remember Austrie told us he and Skerrit negotiated for 19hours non stop in China?To date we do not know what was negotiated..Can Skerrit or any of his clowns and dotards negotiate?This is Skerrit “am” “am’ “am’
I am calling for Skerrit Resignation,and general election within 90days.
Where The Wicked Rule The People MOURN
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party
As leader the biggest concern would be where is the financial compensation for employees affected. Did Ross collect insurance if so then the employees should be compensated.
Unless the government can prove that there is a immediate buyer for the property getting the property from Ross is another financial burden. I would have had Ross be responsible for security of the property until the government can find a buyer.