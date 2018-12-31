After enduring the ravages of Hurricane Maria in Dominica and being forced to relocate to either St. Kitts or to the state of Tennessee in the United States, the Ross University Students have begun arriving in Barbados. Some of the 1,500 students expected to begin classes at the university have landed on the Island.

According to Loop News Barbados, the students have begun arriving at the Grantley Adams National Airport as of Saturday December 29, 2018. “There was a welcome committee at the Villages of Coverley near the town centre where the students checked-in. The students were shuttled from the airport, some in taxi vans with the Ross University School of Medicine logos, to the Check-In centre at Coverley and then from there were transported to their residences.”

The article further went to explain that in her end of year update, Prime Minister Mia Mottley told Barbadians:

“One of the most significant [investments] of course is Ross University, which will bring approximately 1,500 students from January and substantial inflows of cash. These 1,500 students need transport; they need to eat, they need to interact with Barbados business; in short, they are nine-month tourists equivalent to a jump in our tourism by 10% in one year.”

It was said that the students are to begin classes at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC) in Two Mile Hill when the semester commences next month.

