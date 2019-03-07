Members of the Rotary International Club of Bracebridge, Ontario in Canada, in collaboration with Feed My Sheep (FMS) Dominica recently donated a large number of laptops, food and office supplies to the Calibishie Primary School, after a request by the school’s Principal, Andrew Shaw.

“Today, you at the Calibishie Primary School have received a substantial donation of 12 laptop computers, 50 bags of food, aid support for the kids and teachers to take home to their families, a brand new HP LaserJet Printer plus various office supplies,” Vice President of FMS Dominica, Deborah Augustine said

“I have a special love for Calibishie, as this community is like family to both myself and Ken Turner (Lead Coordinator of this project),” she stated.“These supplies were for many months on the dream wish list of Principal Shaw, who expressed the need for his school to Ken Turner and myself, as only a dream, but together we made it a reality.”

She stated that their mission is to provide practical aid to those in a crisis situation, offer on-going support to youth in need and work alongside other NGOs and individuals who share this common goal.

Seeds and sewing notions were also donated by the Horticultural Society of Rosseau in the Parry Sound District of Ontario.

Augustine thanked all the supporters of FMS Dominica, for working by their side to make this happen.

To learn more about this donation and other on-going humanitarian projects in Dominica in which you can volunteer or support financially; visit their website at www.fmsdominica.org or Call 767-275-9941.