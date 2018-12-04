On November 2nd the Rotary Club of Dominica celebrated the 44th Anniversary since the club received its official Charter from Rotary International. Past President L. Earle Johnson, who had the honor and privilege to serve as Charter President and to lead the club through its formative years, was present with his wife and partner in service, Heather Dawn to participate in this historic occasion.

The event took place at the Goodwill Parish Hall. Guest of Honor and Featured Speaker for the occasion was Rotary District Governor Dominique Venere.

In 44 Years, the Rotary Club of Dominica has made a significant impact on the Dominica Community in all avenues of Service. In the early years the club, with an average of 35 members, established a Blood Bank; built and donated a Psychiatric Ward at the Princess Margaret Hospital; operated a Commercial Timber Project in Portsmouth; sponsored an Annual Hearing Aids Drive and an Annual Eye Glass Clinic in cooperation with Rotary clubs in the USA and Canada; engaged in massive post Hurricane Relief efforts; and actively participated in RYLA and GSE, two of Rotary International programs for the benefit of Young People. Their major fund-raiser was an Annual Donkey Derby at the Windsor Park, which brought thrills to thousands in those days.

There are now two Rotary Clubs on the island; the original Rotary Club of Dominica and the now 6-year old Rotary Club of Portsmouth. In support of Youth Rotary sponsors one Rotaract and one Interact club.

To mark the occasion District Governor Venere inducted the Club’s newest club member and conferred the Paul Harris Fellow accolade the Rotarian Biola Nguemo Aminde.

In a gesture of encouragement, the Johnsons awarded trophies to three leaders of the Rotaract Club and donated 3 Paul Harris Fellowships to Rotarians for their dedication to Rotary.