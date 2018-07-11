Rotary Club of Portsmouth celebrates achievements, welcomes new officersDominica News Online - Wednesday, July 11th, 2018 at 12:31 PM
Hans Schilders is the new president of the Rotary Club of Portsmouth.
Schilders was installed at a club function which was held on July 5th at C&D Beach Bar & Restaurant in Picard to celebrate the club’s accomplishments in the wake of Hurricane Maria and install new officers and board members.
This annual event marks the beginning of the new Rotary year 2018-19.
At the installation ceremony, the Assistant District Governor of Rotary pinned the incoming President Hans who introduced and pinned the new board members.
Incoming President Hans made a brief presentation about the Club’s expectations for the coming Rotary year and pinned Rory Dickens, the club’s newest member.
Following dinner which was accompanied by live music provided by Heidi Fabian and Bangie, the newly pinned Rotarian, Rory, demonstrated and discussed the club’s Plastic Recycling project for which the club says it will soon receive financial support from the Rotary Clubs of Grenada .
Foundation Chair and newly installed VP, Anne and new President Hans presented a citation and pinned the current Secretary and President elect for 2019-2020, Sari Prosper, as a Paul Harris Fellow in recognition of her selfless dedication and tireless service during a very challenging year post Maria.
It was a fine evening of fun and fellowship for the Rotarians of Portsmouth and their families and friends, a relaese from the club concludes.
