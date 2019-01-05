The Rotary Club of Dominica announces the Sixth Annual Secondary School National Literacy Quiz Competition for first and second formers.

The theme of this event is Building Strong Communities through literacy.

It is aimed at engaging our youth in the worldwide literacy activities of Rotary International and seeks to stimulate young minds, reinforce learning and inspire widespread reading.

The semi-finals will be held as follows:

March 8: North East Comprehensive School – Participating Schools are Portsmouth Secondary School, Castle Bruce Secondary School, St. John’s Academy and North East Comprehensive School;

March 13: Newtown Primary School – Participating Schools are Saint Mary’s Academy, St. Martin’s Secondary School, Orion Academy and Dominica Community High School;

March 15: Newtown Primary School – Participating Schools are Dominica Grammar School, Convent High School, Wesley High School and Isaiah Thomas Secondary School;

The two top places in each semi-final will advance to the grand finals, which will be held on March 22, 2019 at Prevost Cinemall. It will be carried live by DBS Radio.

Special thanks to the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, teachers and students of the participating schools for making this event a reality.

Special thanks are also extended to our sponsors: DBS Radio, National Bank of Dominica, Sagicor Life Inc., National Cooperative Credit Union, Central Cooperative Credit Union, JAYS Ltd., Apex Services Ltd and 786 Universal Elegance.