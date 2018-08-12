President of Rotary International, Barry Rassin, will visit Dominica on August 7 and 8, 2018.

The Rotary President is the highest ranking Rotary official to visit in the 44 years of rotary’s existence in Dominica. Rotary is a Worldwide Service Organization of 1.2 Million members.

He will be accompanied by his wife Esther, his Aide, Past District Governor David Edwards of Barbados, Current District Governor Dominique Venere’ from Guadeloupe, Past District Governor Roger Bose of Trinidad and District Governor Nominee Lisle Chase of St. Lucia.

The high level group will be met on arrival at Douglas Charles Airport on Tuesday, August 7, by Assistant Governor Sammy Wyke, President of the Rotary Club of Dominica, Cecil Shillingford and President of the Rotary Club of Portsmouth, Hans Schilders.

International President Barry and his entourage will visit a number of projects being undertaken by both Dominica Clubs to include housing, education and fisheries projects, a plastic recycling project of the Rotary Club of Portsmouth and the Grotto Home project which is receiving assistance from the Rotary Club of Dominica as well as a proposed Massacre Primary School Student’s walkway and bus Shelter repairs of the Rotary Club of Dominica.

The visitors will later meet with members of the Rotary Clubs as well as the Rotaract Club of Roseau and the Interact Club of the St. Martin’s Primary School at a cocktail event which will be addressed by R. I. President Barry. He will also pin new Rotarians of both Clubs as well as new Paul Harris Fellows. The Paul Harris Fellow program, named after Rotary Club founder, Paul Harris, recognizes individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.

The following day, Wednesday, August 8, 2018, President Barry will call on the President of Dominica, H. E. Charles Savarin and Government Officials and will depart Dominica later that afternoon.