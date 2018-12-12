Education Minister, Petter Saint Jean, has called on Dominicans to show appreciation for the elderly and to recognize the contributions they have made.

He was addressing a ceremony held at the Dominica Infirmary on Monday.

“It is important for us to attach some sense of importance to what contributions that our elderly citizens have made to our own national development,” he stated.

Saint Jean said some of these centenarians/elderly persons at the various institutions including the Dominica Infirmary have given a life of service to community and country.

He commended those who recognize that every elderly citizen deserves proper and adequate care and attention in their twilight years and pointed out that the government of Dominica by policy decision, has ensured that every home, including the infirmary, receives an annual subvention to assist in their operations.

“In addition to that, by policy decision, we have ensured that every citizen 70 years and above who does not have the financial means, is provided for with $300 a month,” he added. “And in fact you heard the Prime Minister during his independence address, spoke to a top-up of $200 this Christmas.”

In addition to that, Saint Jean believes that one of the most important facilities that government has put in place is the ‘Yes We Care’ Programme.

“Back in 2006, I think it was, we instituted the Yes We Care Program,” he said. “Of course many persons criticized it and even now, but the ‘Yes We Care’ has come to the aid and rescue of hundreds of our abandoned elderly citizens who have made a meaningful contribution.”