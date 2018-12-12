Saint Jean calls for appreciation of the elderlyDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 12th, 2018 at 8:24 AM
Education Minister, Petter Saint Jean, has called on Dominicans to show appreciation for the elderly and to recognize the contributions they have made.
He was addressing a ceremony held at the Dominica Infirmary on Monday.
“It is important for us to attach some sense of importance to what contributions that our elderly citizens have made to our own national development,” he stated.
Saint Jean said some of these centenarians/elderly persons at the various institutions including the Dominica Infirmary have given a life of service to community and country.
He commended those who recognize that every elderly citizen deserves proper and adequate care and attention in their twilight years and pointed out that the government of Dominica by policy decision, has ensured that every home, including the infirmary, receives an annual subvention to assist in their operations.
“In addition to that, by policy decision, we have ensured that every citizen 70 years and above who does not have the financial means, is provided for with $300 a month,” he added. “And in fact you heard the Prime Minister during his independence address, spoke to a top-up of $200 this Christmas.”
In addition to that, Saint Jean believes that one of the most important facilities that government has put in place is the ‘Yes We Care’ Programme.
“Back in 2006, I think it was, we instituted the Yes We Care Program,” he said. “Of course many persons criticized it and even now, but the ‘Yes We Care’ has come to the aid and rescue of hundreds of our abandoned elderly citizens who have made a meaningful contribution.”
St. Jean, Get lost please, you are a complete waste of time and worth nothing to be government. A Godly man you are and to sit aside and see and witness these bobolistic behavior going right in you face means that you are just a subject matter and not there in the interest of Dominica and Dominicans.
A Godly person like you for years engaged and welcome a corrupt Labour party and at the same time you want to embrace God and the bible while your government practice Satanic behavior in Government? Where are you sir, on whose side to you preach, Satan or God or his people, or is the 18 disciplines devilish disciplines engaged and are blind of the obvious open eyes corruption going on in our country. Jesus sacrifice and died cleans, while you guys stay to benefits from satanic and worldly good. Shane on you and your corrupt Labour Government. Skerrit Must go and you hopeless blind followers must go too. Good bye. Get Lost.
Education Minister, Petter Saint Jean, has called on Dominicans to show appreciation for the elderly and to recognize the contributions they have made.. This statement should read as follows: Here goes:
Education Minister, Petter Saint Jean, has called on His Skerrit and his corrupt Labour Government to show appreciation for Dominicans, those in poverty created his corrupt Labour government and the elderly and to recognize the contributions professionals have made and continues to make to the development of Dominica.
Skerrit |Must Go….Petta St. Jean Must Go… Corrupt Labour Government Must Go
What hurts me the most is when the elderly are abandoned by their children and these are people with more than 1 child or their children are living sweet life. Take responsibility for your elders, people. These are people who broke back and neck for you.
St Jean u sound like you desparate time to go you and your goons don’t parade the elderly on TV and make beleive u helping them. Peolpe like u have to answer to the masses time will tell. ( U SKERRIT AND THE GOONS MUST GO. )
Partner practice what you preach,Dominica needs prayers and to be free from the regime your part of.
Your administration never respected the elderly, so stop your hogwash and crass hypocrisy..You all DLP devil’s and MISLEADERS paraded the elderlies on TV dressed in red,saying “”Thank God For Skerrit”,whenever these elderlies got help from the state …Wicked Leaders ..You all humiliated them,broke down their dignity.So you are an accomplished hypocrite,shut up!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now