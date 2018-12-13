Del Monte Foods is recalling more than 64,000 cases of canned corn that was not properly processed, which can result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens that can lead to life-threatening illness if consumed.

Saint Lucia is among 12 countries, other than the US, affected by the recall.

The multinational corporation sent the recalled Fiesta Corn with Red & Green Peppers to “multiple distributors and retail locations in 25 states and 12 international locations,” according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration yesterday.

Although FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced in recent months that the agency would begin providing the public with lists of retailers who receive recalled food — as has been the policy at the USDA for several years — the Del Monte notice did not specify any retailers. The notice also did not include any information about if, or when, retailers will be named.

