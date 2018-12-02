Saint Lucia honours Universal Children’s Day with adoption of new Child Protection BillsOECS media statement - Friday, November 30th, 2018 at 2:00 PM
On Universal Children’s Day this year, November 20th 2018, Saint Lucia joined its sister islands of Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda in the passage of the Child Justice Bill and the Children (Care, Protection and Adoption) Bill.
These Bills will replace the Children and Young Persons Act and sections of some related legislation.
