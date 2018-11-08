Manufacturers from Saint Lucia were meeting with Dominican stake holders today to explore ways of collaborating and working together as the island continues to recover from the ravages of Hurricane Maria.

The Saint Lucia contingent, comprising four wooden furniture manufacturers and one mattress manufacturer, visited the island on a trip organised by the Saint Lucia Trade Export Promotion Agency (TEPA).

“We are here with five of our manufacturers and we are here to see how we could collaborate,” Client-Manager at Export Saint Lucia, Angela Alphonse explained.

She said the manufacturers would be showcasing their products, among other things.

“What we are here to do is to showcase some of our products, see where there are shortfalls in the wooden manufacturing in Dominica and where we see fit. We will see how best that we could collaborate and see how we can provide some of these items,” Alponse noted.

The event is being held at the OECS Office in Roseau and Alphonse invited all Dominicans to come in and take advantage of the opportunity.

The visit to Dominica was organized by TEPA in collaboration with the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA).

“Through this visit, TEPA, along with the manufacturers/exporters will discuss areas for collaboration with furniture providers in Dominica and determine whether opportunities exist to supply products which are not available or not already produced in Dominica,” the organization said in the statement.