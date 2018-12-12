Share
Medicinal marijuana

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 — In a first likely to impact the North American and Canadian medicinal marijuana industry, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has made history as the first OECS Member State to decriminalize for medical purposes and scientific research, the production of the coveted crop under a tightly controlled framework.

Speaking from SVG, Minister for Agriculture The Hon. Saboto Ceaser said the passing of the Bill in Parliament on the 11th December signified the Caribbean island was now positioned to become a globally leading medicinal cannabis hub not only in terms of high quality production….

