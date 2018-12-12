Saint Vincent and the Grenadines passes Medicinal Marijuana BillOECS media release - Thursday, December 13th, 2018 at 11:15 AM
Wednesday, December 12, 2018 — In a first likely to impact the North American and Canadian medicinal marijuana industry, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has made history as the first OECS Member State to decriminalize for medical purposes and scientific research, the production of the coveted crop under a tightly controlled framework.
Hey is that prescribed cannabis has a specialty to it, reason for this. A man can use the same and then use the street one after and constantly refilling his prescribed bottle. How you going to ascertain whether or not is prescribed cannabis after such. People will always bit the system with that, and leave the pharmacies one right in there.
All this to right the wrongs of one man, a racist DA in the U.S Harry Anslinger (simple google search) who got the post of drug enforcement lord in 1930’s but thought enforcing the law on the list of existing class1 drugs morphine, heroine, LSD not enough to justify keeping his job. Armed with a budget, racial sentiment of the time, went on to add one frequented by Black Jazz players, Mexicans & Asians then campaigned and lobbied with totally racial terms that were ok then, added marijuana to the list; ignoring the better judgement of all the scientists who found that it was not a dangerous drug nor was it worthy of the same category as the listed hard schedule 1 drugs, but he won, took it to the U.S federal gov’t, to Hollywood where the racists financed movies ‘Reefer Maddness’ etc (google search) where he claimed Blacks, Mexicans were giving marijuana to white women who jumped out of tall buildings, later he took it to the U.N, he won….and here we are today. smh