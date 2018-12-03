Shevonne Larocque, 32, of Salisbury, has been charged with the murder of Mark Gibson Anthony aka Senyè of Kings Hill.

Anthony died after being struck on the head with a wooden plank. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon near the E.C. Loblack bridge in Roseau.

National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, condemned the incident, which according to him, occurred in broad daylight.

He said it was an act of aggression that highlighted a societal problem.

“ Some of us need to think twice before we act. Every law abiding citizen must call out persons who commit such vicious acts…no human life is more important than the other whether you are a priest, whether you are a Rasta, whether you are a quote and unquote, parro, whether you are clean, you are unclean, unshaved, everyone of us has a mother, a father, a friend, a brother, a sister, loved ones and friends,” Blackmoore said.

He also criticized the hasty transmission of graphic images of the act via social media which he said has a negative impact especially on the loved ones of the victims.

“So, I think as we go forward as a civilized society, there a number of issues that we have to think about,” Blackmoore said.

Larocque is to appear before a Roseau Magistrate where the charge will be read to him.