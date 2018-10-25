United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Soufriere constituency, Dr, Sam Christian has confirmed to Dominica News Online that he was attacked at a public meeting in Soufriere on Saturday night.

Dr. Christian spoke in a phone interview to DNO while on his way to the Accident and Emergency department of the Princess Margaret Hospital.

“Yeah, this is my constituency meeting, so, I was waiting to speak when I heard a sudden..like an explosion in my head. Everything went blurred, a ringing..tremendous ringing in my left ear, you know and…I staggered and they sat me down and I was holding my head and then I felt, you know, the blood.” he told DNO. “So, they, you know, tried to see whether I was alert and could see how many fingers and so forth and then the village nurse came and took me to her home where she dressed the wound and I said I want to come back and speak and they did not want me to speak but I said I have to speak which I did and, um, right now I’m on the way to the casualty but it may or may not need stitches.”

Dr. Christian said according to his UWP colleague, MP for the Roseau North constituency, Danny Lugay, two other people at the meeting were struck by stones at about the same time that he, Dr. Christian, was hit.

“So we believe it was a targeted thing..but the meeting is still continuing,” he said.