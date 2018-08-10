The United Workers’ Party (UWP) newly-launched candidate, Dr. Sam Christian is confident that he will increase the UWP’s parliamentary tally come the next general election which is constitutionally due in December 2019.

On Wednesday, surgeon, Dr. Sam Christian, was launched as a member of Team Dominica at Soufriere, under the slogan ‘Sam 4 Soufriere’.

Christian, former deputy leader of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), left the DFP in November 2017, citing “differences in strategy” with the leaders of the party. He revealed to Dominica News Online (DNO), on Thursday, that he had wanted the DFP and UWP to band together to form a singular opposition party, much to the disapproval of other executives in the DFP.

“It is the logical thing that if you have a strong party in power, and you have two opposition parties, who, by themselves, have not been able to remove [the party in power], that they should form a coalition,” Christian explained. “The Freedom Party’s policy was that they would never form any coalition with the United Workers’ Party.”

Christian stated that his relationship as “friend, neighbour and classmate” of Lennox Linton, Leader of the UWP, preceded politics, and made him open to the ideas of the UWP, even at the time of his involvement with the DFP.

The surgeon believes that his chances of winning in the Soufriere constituency are “excellent,” and is of the view that the UWP would have won the last general election, were it not for what he referred to as the “mass importation and bribery of voters” by the Dominica Labour Party (DLP). However, he insisted that the next election would be held to a different standard.

“This time around, it’s going to be different because those people who believe that they are going to vote, and leave Dominicans in their misery, we have a strategy to deal with them. They are most unwelcome,” Christian said.

Christian remarked that it is time for new leadership in Dominica—a leadership set on providing a “harmonious community.”

“The country is going to come back, but it needs new leadership. Its leadership is tired, it’s divisive, and it is corrupt. There has to be a change,” he stated. “There will always be those who will be opposed, and that’s okay, but I think a substantial majority of people will vote for change.”

The candidate spoke of plans to repair the community’s playing field and school, and to build a hurricane shelter and recreational facility for the people of Gallion. Christian also divulged plans to provide gear for fishermen affected by Maria, and to revive agriculture within the community