Sam Christian believes he has "excellent" chance of winning Soufriere
The United Workers’ Party (UWP) newly-launched candidate, Dr. Sam Christian is confident that he will increase the UWP’s parliamentary tally come the next general election which is constitutionally due in December 2019.
On Wednesday, surgeon, Dr. Sam Christian, was launched as a member of Team Dominica at Soufriere, under the slogan ‘Sam 4 Soufriere’.
Christian, former deputy leader of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), left the DFP in November 2017, citing “differences in strategy” with the leaders of the party. He revealed to Dominica News Online (DNO), on Thursday, that he had wanted the DFP and UWP to band together to form a singular opposition party, much to the disapproval of other executives in the DFP.
“It is the logical thing that if you have a strong party in power, and you have two opposition parties, who, by themselves, have not been able to remove [the party in power], that they should form a coalition,” Christian explained. “The Freedom Party’s policy was that they would never form any coalition with the United Workers’ Party.”
Christian stated that his relationship as “friend, neighbour and classmate” of Lennox Linton, Leader of the UWP, preceded politics, and made him open to the ideas of the UWP, even at the time of his involvement with the DFP.
The surgeon believes that his chances of winning in the Soufriere constituency are “excellent,” and is of the view that the UWP would have won the last general election, were it not for what he referred to as the “mass importation and bribery of voters” by the Dominica Labour Party (DLP). However, he insisted that the next election would be held to a different standard.
“This time around, it’s going to be different because those people who believe that they are going to vote, and leave Dominicans in their misery, we have a strategy to deal with them. They are most unwelcome,” Christian said.
Christian remarked that it is time for new leadership in Dominica—a leadership set on providing a “harmonious community.”
“The country is going to come back, but it needs new leadership. Its leadership is tired, it’s divisive, and it is corrupt. There has to be a change,” he stated. “There will always be those who will be opposed, and that’s okay, but I think a substantial majority of people will vote for change.”
The candidate spoke of plans to repair the community’s playing field and school, and to build a hurricane shelter and recreational facility for the people of Gallion. Christian also divulged plans to provide gear for fishermen affected by Maria, and to revive agriculture within the community
3 Comments
More Power to you Sam, the people are with you because you genuinely care. Not because you have a bag of dirty money sharing in any village.
With the new UWP leadership in Dominica pride will be restored for all Dominicans. Dominica will become the best place to Live, Work and Enjoy Life.
But, I must warn Dominicans not to be hasty because the mess that needs to be eradicated and cleaned out of Dominica’s institutional framework will certainly occupy the first term UWP in Power..there is a lot of weeding and straightening to be done in this little country. Then and only then we can see real authentic and organic growth in Dominica. New Systems must be implemented for fair play for all Dominicans. For example, how does the gov’t decide who merits passport sales money to do development projects? I would suggest that a board be set up to monitor and decide on who should receive funding. Open to all Dominicans with bright ideas to compete for funding..not just one Man deciding who to…
If you believe the departure of Ross University was a headache for Roosevelt Skeritt, the doctor has now given him another headache.
Agree.UWP would have won in a canter in 2014, had it not been for an unfair election.Remember the hidden report of the Commonwealth observer team,which clearly stated that the election was unfair.In any other country,this election with all the attending irregularities,would have been vitiated in the court.Well done Dr Sam.Let’s take back our country.It is badly bruised and broken.
