United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Soufriere constituency, Dr. Sam Christian, has confirmed to Dominica News Online (DNO) that he was attacked at a public meeting in Soufriere on Saturday night.

Dr. Christian spoke in a phone interview to DNO while on his way to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital. He said the incident occurred during a UWP constituency meeting in Soufriere.

“I was waiting to speak when I heard a sudden..like an explosion in my head. Everything went blurred, a ringing..tremendous ringing in my left ear, and…I staggered and they sat me down and I was holding my head and then I felt, you know, the blood,” he told DNO. “So, they …..tried to see whether I was alert and could see how many fingers and so forth and then the village nurse came and took me to her home where she dressed the wound.”

He said he insisted on speaking and eventually did, despite attempts (by colleagues and supporters) to dissuade him “and…right now I’m on the way to the Casualty but it [the wound] may or may not need stitches.”

Dr. Christian said that according to his UWP colleague, MP for the Roseau North constituency, Danny Lugay, two other people at the meeting were also struck by stones at about the same time that he was hit.

“So we believe it was a targeted thing..but the meeting is still continuing,” he stated.