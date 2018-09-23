Sam Christian says he was attacked at public meeting in SoufriereDominica News Online - Saturday, September 22nd, 2018 at 9:48 PM
United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Soufriere constituency, Dr. Sam Christian, has confirmed to Dominica News Online (DNO) that he was attacked at a public meeting in Soufriere on Saturday night.
Dr. Christian spoke in a phone interview to DNO while on his way to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital. He said the incident occurred during a UWP constituency meeting in Soufriere.
“I was waiting to speak when I heard a sudden..like an explosion in my head. Everything went blurred, a ringing..tremendous ringing in my left ear, and…I staggered and they sat me down and I was holding my head and then I felt, you know, the blood,” he told DNO. “So, they …..tried to see whether I was alert and could see how many fingers and so forth and then the village nurse came and took me to her home where she dressed the wound.”
He said he insisted on speaking and eventually did, despite attempts (by colleagues and supporters) to dissuade him “and…right now I’m on the way to the Casualty but it [the wound] may or may not need stitches.”
Dr. Christian said that according to his UWP colleague, MP for the Roseau North constituency, Danny Lugay, two other people at the meeting were also struck by stones at about the same time that he was hit.
“So we believe it was a targeted thing..but the meeting is still continuing,” he stated.
52 Comments
Oh my Goodness ! What is becoming of My DOMINICA?
This is not how I want our future to look like.
What can i say, very fine people on both sides.
When SKeritt and members of his cabal called the Opposition Terrorists, could this attack be the result of these rhetoric? Inflammatory language do have consequences.
I see myself as an independent in Dominica…I have no allegiances to any of the parties as I find all of them to be nonsense and self serving and honestly the rhetoric, lies, savage words come from ALL of them…no exception!!!!
Man sending coolwash for their God/king, yessii #LABORAATTTTSSSSS
your dam …. who tell u someone send a stone aha thats not true that’s why workers will NV come in power causes of all u …… lies lies
Who tell you I’m a uwp supporter or even Dominican? That’s why Labor will stay in power cuz you’re all a bunch of morons.
You obviously cannot read,like so many of you friends who worship a false God,that is on his way out .Just read the penultimate paragraph again.Penultimate means one before the last
Those labourites argwasay they doe want to skerite to comout there… themy peoplet lazy lazy lazy and greedy. ..they doe want to work ..so they don’t mind skerite bring the country to hell once they get a plywood and 500 dollars on wednesday… look so low life freaks wi… them people sick sick sick…lazy unproductive wicked unfair greedy arse people with no morals and ambition. .sacray gars
What goes around comes around. Hatred is not selective. Hatred is like evil spirits hunting for victims to destroy. Where has the love of Jesus, and the love of each other gone too.
Shouts of “must go” and “take them out” only harden hearts to make people lose their reason.
We have no foreign natural enemies ,but we have become our own worst enemies, out to destroy each other.
We are losing our sense of appreciation and cherish nothing and no one. Its like a civil war in the making.
Just see the reaction @ For Love of Country above . That is the attitude we are advocating from those who willing to help
Our norm of political contest has turn from a war of words to a war of distructive action. The political arena is turning to a battlefield. This is trending towards a state of terrorism.
It may be too late for a change in attitude…..peaceful, positive and progressive attitude.
You are a wicked soul,and evil human being.Who are you fooling but your evil soul.
The violence preaching was when a idiot by the name of Skerrit told you and your friends to go call UWPites traitor in their car windows,in the supermarket,on the aeroplanes and in the cemetry.Remember nobrainers and evil men and women like you were clapping?.You are a buffoon,don’t try to spin.You devilish soul.Thank God Skerrit and his MISLEADERS are going soon.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Go Now
Shut up you foolish individual. Your day is just around the corner!
Your doggone slave to an evil,wicked and corrupt leader.
On occasions like this a statement from the President of Dominica would be useful, considering the tense political atmosphere which exists in the country. But he is more concerned about rising and waking in the palace which he occupies whilst there is squalor all around. He rose to fame leading hostility to a government and as such this is what it seems he understands. Be a leader for the country and show that you have what it takes to occupy the position of head of State. I denounce the violence. Period. The police need to show that they are worthy of their vow to protect and serve and the same way they love to surveille meetings of the opposition to intimidate them now they need to protect them from from thugs. Is this the fruits of the next level? Well we don’t want it and don’t need it.
In this day and age, people are resorting to stone throwing because of political differences ? This is indicative of the tribal political climate in the country. This action should be severely condemned and no stone should be left unturned to apprehend the perpetrator(s). This government has not only kept the country in a severely underdeveloped state but the people (their supporters) ignorant, overly aggressive, and profoundly uninformed. When the government has members of the opposition arrested and charged on blatantly bogus charges, what do you expect? Criminality breeds criminality. This Skerrit-led administration is involved in rampant corruption, lies, dishonesty, misuse of the police force, intimidation and political mischief. Their overly harsh and irresponsible diatribe has brought out the worst behavior of their supporters. Dominicans, your future is being brutally blighted by this uncaring, self-serving regime.
Ibo France, I didn’t not here you come out so strongly when your people started stone throwing at the police and public did i ? The trouble with you lots are a bunch of double standards disposition characters.
QUESTIONS??????
Do the POLICE only provide their presence and security at the DLP meetings?
Do the POLICE only provide their arrest warrants against the UWP members?
Do the POLICE only provide their vehicles to transport injured DLP supporters?
Answer: Yes to all three.
I assume a report has been made to the police to have this incident PROPERLY investigated..We must do the right thing regardless..
Nothing would ever come out of it. There are two measures in DA: RED and the REST
A lot is at stake here and some politicians know the US history and understand how they will become part of the US history, if they are not in office or if they don’t die in office like their friend Chavez. It is a FACT that over 70% of black children in the US, are without a father at home simply because their father is in jail . It is a FACT that over 70% of black women, are either without a husband or without the service of their children’s father, simply because he is in jail. The sad thing is, some of our local politicians know very well that though their children and spouse are US citizens, they too will no doubt be soon part of the US sad statistics of black men. So fighting to stay in politics so they could hide from US law enforcement means everything to them and therefore expect them to do what it takes, including paying people to attack their opponents.
Welcome to the next level. That’s how it started in Jamaica now people cannot even wear certain colours for fear of being attacked. People please let us top while we are ahead.
I wonder if the dark forces that is running out government will ever
Denounce that type of violence. A god fearing Christian is the victim, we all know his protect and avenge his own…
Patrick John was removed from office and continued with his life as a free man, though he was imprisoned. OJ Seraphin was voted out but continued to live a normal life. Euginia Charles retired from politics and continued to live a normal life here. Eddison James was voted out but he too continued to live a free normal life here, going to his garden and socializing. Well I will not talk about Rosie and Pierro because as we know Skerrit burried both of them while in office, which led to him being where he is today as PM. But unlike all of our former Prime Ministers who did not need to be in office to hide, Roosevelt Skerrit is different. He Cannot afford to resign, he cannot afford to lose an election and he cannot afford not to be in office just so he could hide himself. So with that in mind I can understand what’s going on because nobody wants to face the US Supreme court or Justice department. Ask Leroy King or Tony Astaphan.
The country poor, people depending on hand out, they taking all our jobs from us and instead of demanding those thieves, those oppressors get out of office all you accepting their money to go and attack those that fighting for your deliverance. Boy is this the next level?
These things happens in politice all over the world such as USA,UK and Europe you name it. I know some people will say it can only happens in Dominica that’s a lie. Most of the time when political leaders preached violence it always comes back to bite them .
“man bite dog” you are a jackals, a first rate jackals.
It’s sad to see what the country has come to. Respect has flown out of the window. I think you all should ask the police to attend meetings. It is a right to be protected by the police. When the person start to feel their leg swelling, they will learn how to respect ppl. Sleep well for one more night. When you do evil to people it easier to send devil for you.
Ideclarewar, Your comments is all double standards where were you when people in Salisbury was pelting the police with stones, where were you when Linton was singing stones rain, where were you when Linton and his supporters was trying to burned down Roseau, Iam saying what happens to Sam Christian is the right thing to do. But double standards you Workers party and supporters are very good at!!!
Sorry correction i ment to say what happens to Sam Christian is not the right thing to do. Once again my apologies
We loosing it in Dominica. It appears that if one is not DLP you cannot speck. The leadership of the DLP can settle this.
The leader himself told supporters to go to the faces of UWPites
In their car windows
In the supermarkets
On the aeroplanes
In the cemetery
and call then traitor.This was inciting violence.The police heard,and did nothing!!! So we should not be surprised,especially now that they are feeling,smelling and seeing that they are going to be defeated at the next election.
I just hope that the police will soon take in the thug or those thugs who tried to murder the man.
Koolwosh coming down like rain on Police in Saolisbury. You, %, remember who said that? Let me refresh your mind. It was Lennox your leader. Does that not incite violence? Boss when you live in glass house don’t pelt stones. YOU talking about defeated at next election? Don’t be too busy to attend your own furneral because after the next elegtion, THIS IS IT FOR UWP. THEY WILL BE DEFEATED SO BADLY, YOU have to burry your head in the sand.
How shocking!! Soon that Badge of Ignorance that some Dominicans wear will be too big for them to carry!
I hope this blow was taken care of properly and it does not affect you later. God sees and knows. I can’t imagine being struck in the head like this. So sad how people can be so heartless. Let’s continue to pray people and repent on behalf of others.
You mean thats what it has come to? Dominicans cannot even have a meeting without violence? Thats a shame. If thats the labour party supporters doing this well this does not look good for their party. I hope the pm makes a statement to discourage members from taking that violent action as the norm for this election.
We need to stop the Skerrit DLP now before it gets worse. Be under no illusion this and future attacks on opposition politicians are all orchestrated by Skerrit and his henchman.
The leader told supporters to go
In the car windows
In the supermarket
On the aeroplanes
In the cemetry
and call UWPites traitor….The police heard and did nothing.So you should not be surprised,especially as they are smelling defeat
Police you still have have not arrested the thug or thugs who tried to murder the man? I am waiting
I hope that the police will not rest until those thugs are smoked out of the hiding places and speedily brought to justice.
I condemn the cowardly act by party political criminals who are feeling threatened and thinks that the way out is to kill to maintain the status quo…Unlike what you all criminals believe,Dominica is still democracy,and right minded Dominicans,will soon show you all that in a democracy,governments come and governments go
Don’t worry doctor Sam be brave,,this will redound to your advantage at the polls….
Wicked,brazen criminals ….For whom are you all killing? I wish the entire nation would know who you all are!!!
Everybody behaving bad these. If they not burning down the city they killing each other. What a shame…
This is a very sad day in Dominica when small minded demonic mentally derange people are capable of harming people in simply because they are not on the same political side singing praising to some dictator. The problem is someone saw the culprit committed the crime; nevertheless the witness may never go to the police to report what they saw!
I suppose the majority of Dominicans are living in fear, and the witnessing of an attempted murder might not be enough to warrant reporting what they saw to the police.
I suggest anyone who saw, or have information that could lead to an arrest and conviction of the perpetrator of the crime should not hesitate to report the matter to the police.
I am prepared to pay US$1,000.00 dollars (EC$2,690) dollars to anyone with such information; In event the witness believe I am not serious; DNO has my E-mail address consult DNO, I am sure they will contact me once an arrest is made!
Admin can you obliged?
ADMIN: We advise that you contact the police to make the arrangements. Any information should also be provided to the police.
I like that. The thug or thugs ruffian or ruffians who tried to murder the man in cold blood,must be smoked out of their holes and brought to justice with dispatch .The belief by some idiots that Dominica must only be led by one party is a fallacy,and it will soon be changed!!!
Sir, I have been following your blog for a while and have refrain from commenting. It is good to offer rewards in the pursuit of justice, but you have not been advocating the pursuit of peace.
I always wondered if you really appreciate the qualification and experience that you claim you have.
When I compare the attitude of President Obama and Dr King to that of President Trump I understand what good attitude is. Those two black men, one in politics and one in religion experience enough hatred that could be used as drivers of racial wars, but they went in the opposite direction.
We should take examples from this, and express our differences in peaceful and loving ways
Dominicans are all connected or related, so there is no need to destroy each other under the accuse that we are fighting for political rights and social justice. A political arena with a peaceful attitude of negotiation , persuation and compromise would be the way to go. This should be your personal cause.
Joseph you are steeped in political hypocrisy.Don’t forget your political God which you adore,berates our constitution and called upon you and others to incite violence by calling UWPites traitor almost everywhere they are seen.The problem is not Doods Telemaque it is hypocritical deceivers like you .
The next level you’all but I love my PM………I love Mr. Blackmoore and I love Levi Peters and of coursed Daniel Carbon——– folks we may have decended to the valley of the unknown or no return now..but I love my Labar party……..
I hope Dr. Sam is ok—-
People do we really want this kind of problem.. Incidents like these led to civil war.. There are people that believe in paying blood with blood on both sides.. A country that has been through civil war NEVER recovers.. I hope the intelligence Unit has the right equipment or contacts to figure out who is responsible.. An example need to be made out of them, so this will never happen again.. I repeat again, Incidents like these has led to Civil War and we don’t want that.
Is that what we came to, killing each other for people who don’t care about any of us?
It have only just started… Politicians have changed the hearts of the people in Dominica. Remember, they were asked to ATTACK!! ATTACK! ATTACK… the leaders call the people follow.
Lord, Hurricane Maria seemed to have made us worst than we were before… All because of GREED and SELFISHNESS.
Lord preserve us from evil and the evil ones.
That’s simply the works of the leadership of Dominica! When utterances like searching for them, tracking them down these UWP’rites in the streets, at cemeteries etc, etc what do you expect in Dominica. As a Soufriere villager living abroad, I’m totally appalled by such behaviour and the CONSIGNENT OF MATERIAL I had earmarked for the School and Church will be withdrawn with immediate effect.
It hurts to do so but this act has forced me to turn my back on the village I love so very much.
It was go to their faces in the:
Supermarkets
In their car windows
On the aeroplanes
In the cemeteries
and call them traitor…Can you imagine how those DLP zealots took that? Now we are seeing the manifestation of the words of this evil leader who has a recklessly loose tongue,because he believes,as incompetent,lazy idiotic,buffoonic that he is, he reserves the sole right to lead Dominica,but thanks God this is coming to an end.
No more police in Salsbury because STONES WILL BE COMING DOWN LIKE RAIN. We doing what we want when we want. The police cannot tell us when to start and end our UWP meeting. Who said those words? WHO SET THE CITY ON FIRE? %, What goes around COMES around. You ALL playing in POOPOO and you ALL don’t want to take the scent?! Thanks this is coming to an end.
Hmmm people politics is dangerous too much devision.