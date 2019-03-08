Sanctions on countries that support Venezuela regime possible says USDominica News Online - Friday, March 8th, 2019 at 1:40 PM
The United States is not ruling out sanctions against countries, individuals or legal entities that cooperate with those already on Washington’s black list on Venezuela, US Special Representative for the South American country, Elliott Abrams has said.
Abrams was asked by journalists earlier this week that if the US intends to impose, so-called ‘secondary sanctions’ against individuals, companies and foreign governments that do business with companies “dependent on the regime of [Venezuelan leader Nicolas] Maduro and his government.”
“We have not yet introduced them, secondary sanctions. Undoubtedly, this is possible,” he responded.
He explained that the appropriate decision “will depend on the behavior of the regime for a certain period of time, depends on the behavior of organizations, many of which have slightly deviated from the Maduro regime.”
“We have not yet made this decision,” said Abrams. “It is always possible, but we have not reached it yet.”
Dominica has been a very vocal supporter of Venezuela over the years and has been open in its support of Maduro even as a political and economic crisis has enveloped the South American country.
At a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), Dominica was among those that rejected a resolution not to recognize Maduro’s second term in office.
The resolution, which was presented by Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, the United States, Paraguay and Peru, was approved by 19 votes in favour.
In February, Dominica appointed Ambrose George, as Dominica’s non-resident ambassador to Venezuela, even when Maduro was becoming increasingly isolated and was being recognized by only a handful but powerful group of nations such as China, Russia and Turkey, while at same time, the United States, the EU, Canada, and other countries had thrown their support behind self-appointed interim president Juan Guaido.
In diplomatic and legal terms, secondary sanctions, such as secondary trade boycotts and foreign company investment, involve additional economic restrictions designed to inhibit non-US citizens and companies abroad from doing business with a target of primary U.S. sanctions.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
I hope he does not come to the UNITED STATES,STAY AWAY SKERRIT YOUR BEING WATCHED.
Although I do not support the United States bully tactics as it relates to diplomacy and decisions by sovereign nations, there are times when people are on the wrong side of history. This might just be one of those times. We cannot ignore Venezuela’s friendship and assistance to Dominica, but we also cannot ignore what’s been transpiring lately either. Whether secondary or primary, any sanctions imposed against Dominica will be the final economic nail in the coffin. Time to “Tewey Labor in Office.” Vote them out next election.
Skerrit is a menace to the Dominican people. Why don’t they vote him out. SMH
Roosevelt Skerrit has made Dominica a primary target.
When you play with fire you must get burn Mr. SKERITT……..FIRE BURN THEM!!!!