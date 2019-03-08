The United States is not ruling out sanctions against countries, individuals or legal entities that cooperate with those already on Washington’s black list on Venezuela, US Special Representative for the South American country, Elliott Abrams has said.

Abrams was asked by journalists earlier this week that if the US intends to impose, so-called ‘secondary sanctions’ against individuals, companies and foreign governments that do business with companies “dependent on the regime of [Venezuelan leader Nicolas] Maduro and his government.”

“We have not yet introduced them, secondary sanctions. Undoubtedly, this is possible,” he responded.

He explained that the appropriate decision “will depend on the behavior of the regime for a certain period of time, depends on the behavior of organizations, many of which have slightly deviated from the Maduro regime.”

“We have not yet made this decision,” said Abrams. “It is always possible, but we have not reached it yet.”

Dominica has been a very vocal supporter of Venezuela over the years and has been open in its support of Maduro even as a political and economic crisis has enveloped the South American country.

At a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), Dominica was among those that rejected a resolution not to recognize Maduro’s second term in office.

The resolution, which was presented by Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, the United States, Paraguay and Peru, was approved by 19 votes in favour.

In February, Dominica appointed Ambrose George, as Dominica’s non-resident ambassador to Venezuela, even when Maduro was becoming increasingly isolated and was being recognized by only a handful but powerful group of nations such as China, Russia and Turkey, while at same time, the United States, the EU, Canada, and other countries had thrown their support behind self-appointed interim president Juan Guaido.

In diplomatic and legal terms, secondary sanctions, such as secondary trade boycotts and foreign company investment, involve additional economic restrictions designed to inhibit non-US citizens and companies abroad from doing business with a target of primary U.S. sanctions.