Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that all schools in Dominica will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

The announcement came at a meeting of the National Planning and Emergency Organization (NEPO) on Tuesday afternoon as Dominica, now under a hurricane watch, prepares to deal with the effects of Tropical Storm Isaac which, according to weather forecasters, could become a hurricane again before it reaches the island early Thursday morning.

However, no such decision was taken with regard to work and all employees according to NEPO officials, are expected to report to work tomorrow.