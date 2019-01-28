Students and teachers of the Soufriere and St. Luke’s primary schools have been presented with supplies to help maintain and improve their dental hygiene.

President of a US-based animal feed company, Carifeed, Jeff Bellot, made the presentation over the weekend.

The donated items include toothbrushes and other items. Bellot stressed the importance of hygiene to one’s health pointing out that this is the second time that such a donation has been made.

He also made a donation to the Soufriere Catholic Church.

Bellot who is also a Microbiologist said he wants to continue giving yearly donations to the schools of his community.

“We want to continue this programme where on a yearly basis that we will be giving new tooth brushes if not twice a year, as needed. The main idea is to really start at school to let our young children realize proper hygiene is very important,” he said. “Furthermore, I want to continue to contribute things to this community. I’ve been a great contributor and it gives me joy to see that I’m capable of doing that and see how appreciative are the people of this community.”

Bellot, a prospective Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) candidate for the Soufriere constituency, said if he becomes the Soufriere MP, one of his main goals will be to work with the schools in order to build a more educated society.

“Leadership is really about what you can do for your people in a very transparent way and if I have to take the role for the parliamentary representative for the Soufriere constituency, one of the things I’ll make sure I do is to work closely with the school to ensure that we have a society that is well educated and can work with each other and in doing these things with the schools, I believe we can have a bright future in our community,” the Scotts Head native declared.

Bellot also called on the parents to step up and be an example to their children so that they can grow the constituency together and be a place for people to come and learn and to respect each other, the law and the country.

The DFP electoral prospect was accompanied by the party’s political leader, Kent Vital who said that Bellot “continues to show love to his community” and that the DFP will continue to work with him to build partnerships in the United States.