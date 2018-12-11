A number of charitable organizations in Dominica have benefited from proceeds raised during the President’s Charities Foundation fundraising dinner.

The ceremony for the handing over of the cheques was held at the St. Alphonsus Parish Hall on Monday, December 10th, 2018.

The recipient organizations are the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD), St Jerome’s Ministry, Lupus Foundation, Dominica Council on Aging, R.E.A.C.H, House of Hope, St Vincent De Paul Society (Roseau & Northern Branches), The Social Centre (St. Ann’s Day Nursery) , Operation Youth Quake, Alpha Centre, Workshop For The Blind and the Dominica Dementia Foundation.

President of Dominica His Excellency, Charles Savarin, who spoke at the handing over ceremony, said that this year’s gross receipt for the President’s Charities Foundation fundraising dinner was $99,724.

He said that the contributions have been increased by $500 each.

“Let me say that today we’re very happy that we will be able to make a slight improvement in the contributions. Because of the fact that the results of the dinner were better than last year, we took a decision that we would increase the contributions to each of the charitable institutions by $500,” the President stated.

“Last year we had a surplus of about $56,000 and expenditure of $32,117 and a gross receipt of $88,000. We distributed $39,000 through the 17 charitable organizations and we set aside $10,000 for the children’s party and we established a reserve fund which we had used to begin the special Erika Relief Fund; that was totally depleted. So, we decided that we will continue to make contributions from fund raising efforts.” Savarin explained. “Against last year’s gross receipt of $88,632, this year’s receipt was $99,724. This year’s expenditure was $35,448 and surplus was $64,000.”

He noted that the total amount donated to charitable organizations this year, has increased to $46,000 from $39,000 last year.

The President also visited some other organizations to whom he made donations.

“We have already visited the infirmary, Portsmouth Home for The Aged, and the care of the elderly at the Portsmouth hospital where we presented them with their contributions.”

He said he intends to visit and to make a contribution to the Mahaut Home, which he described as “one of the very well-kept care giving institutions.”

Citing the challenges which the beneficiary charitable organizations face, Savarin appealed for even greater support from the patrons and sponsors of the President’s Charities Foundation.

“….We can always do with increased support.The more we have, the more we can support the charitable organizations and I am sure that there is never too much that is done or can be done for these charitable organizations because they have tremendous challenges and whatever we can do to assist those who care for the less fortunate members of our society whether they be the aged, handicapped, children, whoever they are who require assistance and support because the challenges are overwhelming.”

The president thanked the sponsors and patrons who supported the fundraising dinner which is now into its 14th year.