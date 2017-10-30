Seychelles Tourism continues support of Festival Kreol

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) has pledged its continuous support towards the organization and promotion of Festival Kreol – an annual celebration of the Creole culture and heritage. Seychelles is this year hosting the 32nd edition of the festival.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, October 27, STB’s Deputy Chief Executive, Jenifer Sinon, said the event is one that allows the country to showcase its tradition to the rest of the world, which she described as a plus for the tourism industry, highlighting the fact that October is a peak month for visitor arrivals to the island destination.

The joint Press Conference was also attended by the Minister for Youth, Sports & Culture Mitcy Larue and Chief Executive of the Creative Industries and National Events Agency [CINEA] Galen Bresson. It was an opportunity for local media organizations and international press covering the festival to meet with the organizers and ask questions about the various activities.

