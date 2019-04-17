One man hospitalized following Fond Cole shooting

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 at 4:45 PM
Police stop a vehicle under Canefield cliff in their search for the assailant

One man has been admitted at the Princess Maragret Hospital following a shooting incident which occurred on Wednesday 17th April, 2019 at Fond Cole.

According to a report from Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards, Akhenaten Mohamed, male adult of Kings Hill, received multiple gun shot wounds from a pistol fired by a male individual during the incident which occurred at the business place, Tyres Unlimited.

Mohamed was transported to the A&E Department of the PMH and subsequently admitted.

Edwards said that the police are investigating the incident.

