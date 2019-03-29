Shooting in Morne Prosper

Dominica News Online (DNO) can confirm that a shooting occurred in the village of Morne Prosper earlier this evening.

A resident of that community confirmed earlier reports that a man from that village was shot after he attacked another male resident with a knife.

An earlier unconfirmed report had indicated that the alleged shooter made a report to Roseau police in which he claimed that he had shot his attacker after the man came running towards him with a knife.

Reports are that the police are investigating the matter.