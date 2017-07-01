Nicholson Alec N.Ducreay was born at Wesley in 1930 where his father was head teacher of the Wesley Primary School. His roots however were at Cochrane where his mother’s family owned land, part of the historic Hope Estate, dating back to the 18th century.

His family also had property in Roseau, where he went to school at the Dominica Grammar School from 1944 to 1949. Like his father, he was a school teacher for a time, teaching at the Cochrane Primary School for three years before branching out on his own in private business. He was an enterprising young man and established a small lumber business near the old market square in Roseau. Before long he was able to construct his own home in lower Goodwill as the new housing area was opening up lots for sale.

Shortly after Emanuel Christopher Loblack and Phyllis Shand Allfrey launched the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) on 24 May 1955, Mrs. Allfrey took note of this young confident man who was a fine public speaker and who was well liked in Roseau and the surrounding country areas. In 1957, when the DLP was preparing to contest its first general election, Mrs. Allfrey approached Ducreay to join the party and contest the Roseau North Constituency. At that time, when Dominica was divided into only 8 constituencies, Roseau North included all the communities in the northern part of the parish of St. George and parts of St. Paul including Cochrane. The DLP symbol was the hat.

Ducreay easily won his seat at the election held on 15 August 1957 and joined the other two successful DLP candidates in the legislature: EO Le Blanc and RP St. Luce who sat in opposition to Frank Baron’s Dominica United People’s Party (DUPP) which held a slight majority. In July 1960 the DLP members forced a new election by getting DUPP members Lionel Laville and LC Didier to resign.

In the general election of 17 January 1961, when the constituencies were increased to 11, Ducreaysecured his seat again and the DLP won the election to form the government for the first time.Among the four government ministers, including EO Le Blanc as Chief Minister, thirty-year-old Ducreay was made Minister of Trade and Production, befitting of his experience in business and agriculture.

Along with his colleagues, the young minister oversaw five dynamic and productive years in office thanks to the booming banana and citrus industries and the many projects financed by the British Colonial Development and Welfare Fund (CD&W) which brought roads, ports, new schools, health clinics and water supply systems among other developments to the island for the first time.

As a result of that five-year boom, the DLP won with a landslide in the general election of 7th January 1966, taking ten of the eleven seats, with only to one, the Soufriere Constituency, going to the DUPP. But the following term was a rocky one: A new party, The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) was formed in 1968, political turmoil erupted and cracks began to appear within the ruling DLP itself.

Ducreay sometimes represented Dominica abroad instead of Le Blanc, as when he joined other Caribbean leaders in Barbados in 1968 to sign the agreement founding CARIFTA, the precursor to CARICOM. Some detractors of Le Blanc have commented that Ducreay was better educated, more urbane and comfortable in wider society than Le Blanc, who appeared to carry a grudge because of his rural origins and self-perceived status.

In the run-up to the general election of 26 October 1970 a major split occurred in the party when three ministers, NAN Ducreay, SW Stevens and Mable Moir James, lead a faction which expelled Le Blanc and his supporters from the party accusing the Premier of being autocratic and running roughshod over the other members of Cabinet. LeBlanc, in turn, formed the Le Blanc Labour Party with the new symbol of the shoe and trounced his opponents, all except for WSS Stevens who was secure in his base at Marigot.

As a result of the outcome of the 1970 elections, NAN Ducreay was cast into the political wilderness. He returned to his business pursuits at his shop in Roseau and farm at Cochrane. After the general election of 2000 when a new generation of Labourites took power, Ducreay was restored to the party’s favour and his experience and advice was sought and highly respected by the young leaders. He, in turn, resumed a position in the forefront of the party as radio commentator, platform speaker and supporter of the party from which he had been exiled for thirty years. With his passing goes the last of the early leaders of the DLP who molded the party in the 1950s and contested its first general elections held sixty years ago this year.