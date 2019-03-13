Danny Williams and his sister, Sarphia Caprice lost their mother and eight other members of their family during the passage of Hurricane Maria on September 18, 2019. While both are trying to come to grips with the loss, the healing process takes time.

The La Salette Global Association (LAGA), a London based group made up of Pointe Michel residents and chaired by Carlton Philbert, last week unveiled a plaque in honor of the 19 who perished in the community during the storm.

For Caprice, the pain is great, “I am heart broken and still thankful that they have remembered by family. I just don’t know how I have been able to go and receive those candles,” she said in reference to candles which were presented to her in commemoration of those she lost.

“I remember the night of the hurricane I was on the phone with my mom and then it cut off and I tried calling her back but received no answer. So, the discussion that we were having never concluded,” she said wiping a tear from her eye.

“This caused me to panic and wondered if she was okay. So the morning after the hurricane when my bother Danny Williams came and told me that they have not been able to find my mom and all those in the house, I felt I was going to go crazy,” she said sobbing.

Caprice continued, “Nine of them were in the house, my mother, two of my sisters, two nieces, two nephews a brother in law and my little brother.”

She said that although she is trying to come to terms with the loss, she misses her mother, Ann Languedoc.

“My mother not being here to see me is heart breaking and it has not been an easy road for me even with the help of my brother (Danny Williams),” she said.

Her brother, Danny Williams, says he has been on his own, struggling, since Hurricane Maria with no fixed placed of abode.

“Since that day I can no longer do construction. I have suffered head injuries. I was with my mom and Jerry Casmir who struggled [and] got hit and had to be flown to [the] Dominican Republic for medical attention…It was a horror and continues in that way for me,” Williams said.

“I have been getting promises upon promises. For me now, is God and me and to add injury to it, my child mother has taken me to court for child maintenance and I have no means of paying. I have lost all plus my family. I need help and answers,” he said.

Danny not only lost his house but the farm which he owned before the hurricane, his rabbits and vegetables, all disappeared all became casualties of Maria.

“Now I am empty, it’s like now I am a beggar…I miss my mom. She was my right hand, my all, she was always there for me, no matter what. I have a daughter but can’t see her as I want because of circumstances,” he lamented.

“I will never ever come back to where I was before Maria. Every day, I miss my mom; you might just see me walking the streets like a mad man…it’s devastating. I just wish that the government would keep its promise and help me as they said,” Williams stated.

Meantime, parliamentary representative for the area, Denise Charles said she understands the plight and struggles of Williams and will do all to assist.

“I understand his struggles. I feel for him. It’s not easy but we are doing all we can to assist him,” she said.