NEW JERSEY, USA (21 November 2018) – He’s the dynamic face of one of Dominica’s most vibrant, up and coming musical groups, and this week the multiple junior calypso contest winner Sheldon “Shelly” Alfred will signal the latest efforts by the Association of Dominicans in the Northeast, USA to contribute to the development of their homeland.

Alfred, the lead singer and co-founder of Signal Band will headline the association’s inaugural Thanksgiving dance party on Saturday, 24 November at the East Franklyn Fire Ballroom, 121 Pine Grove Avenue in Somerset, New Jersey, beginning.

The proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards supporting Dominican communities economically, socially and culturally.

The event, which begins at 8pm, will also feature popular New Jersey-based DJ Bolo and reggae performer, Al. Patrons will be treated to a mouthwatering menu and a well-stocked bar with items for sale.

Saturday night’s dance party will follow a Small Business and Cultural Expo at the same venue from 1.00pm to 6:00pm. In keeping with the America’s focus on community support for small business enterprises on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, the association is encouraging Dominican and community small businesses to participate in this exposition in order benefit from a single marketplace with a variety of holiday gift and service options from a diverse group of small businesses and an expanded consumer base. Few spots remain at the expo at $25 per vendor and will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis.

This is the second business expo that the group will have hosted to give Dominican small businesses additional exposure in the communities in which they operate. Cultural entertainment at this event will come from the youth section of Know Your Culture Dance Troupe.

The association’s president, Sylma Brown, says the two events are shaping up to be quite successful.

“We have made some improvements to the expo based on feedback from the past vendors, and the Dominican community is as excited at the prospect of the dance party on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, as we are about providing them and their holiday guests with another opportunity to socialize,” Brown said.

Tickets for the Dance Party and registration forms for the expo may be secured by calling 917-593-6267 or emailing adnexus1@gmail.com.

The Association of Dominicans in the Northeast USA achieved 501c3 and 509a2 status in 2014. The Association exists to foster the development and execution of cultural, educational and community programs that connect Dominicans in the Northeast USA with Dominicans at home.