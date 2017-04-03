Signal Band releases Many Waters Bouyon Love CoverDominica News Online - Monday, April 3rd, 2017 at 2:39 PM
Devine Songz original, Many Waters, first released as a reggae tune, captured the hearts of music lovers in Dominica and the region. Now, Bouyon proponents, Signal Band, has reproduced a Bouyon Love Cover of hit single.
According to the band, they stand firm in their “appreciation of country, culture and love alike, Signal continues to stamp leadership in its expression of this wonderful art through Bouyon Love.”
Many Waters was written by Dominican artist/performer, Julie “Devine Songz” Christmas and the Bouyon Love Cover is performed by Sheldon Alfred & Dernel Green
Background vocals by: Darren Green & Dillon Green and Guitars by Giovannie Green.
