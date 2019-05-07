Sir Richard Branson of Virgin Atlantic ‘interested’ in investing in LIAT

The government of Antigua and Barbuda is carefully considering Sir Richard Branson’s proposal of a $7m investment in the Caribbean airline LIAT, according to aviation news website, Simple Flying. The Virgin Atlantic boss is thought to be keen to save the 63-year-old carrier from collapse. Branson is also rumoured to expect LIAT to become a profitable enterprise.

Caribbean carrier LIAT employs 667 employees. It is jointly owned by seven Caribbean governments. The governments of Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica are major shareholders.

The remainder of the company is owned by other Caribbean governments, private shareholders and employees.

That Virgin Atlantic invests in LIAT is said to have been talked about during Branson’s meeting with officials last week (w/c 29/04/19).

