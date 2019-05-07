Sir Richard Branson of Virgin Atlantic ‘interested’ in investing in LIAT

The government of Antigua and Barbuda is carefully considering Sir Richard Branson’s proposal of a $7m investment in the Caribbean airline LIAT, according to aviation news website, Simple Flying. The Virgin Atlantic boss is thought to be keen to save the 63-year-old carrier from collapse. Branson is also rumoured to expect LIAT to become a profitable enterprise.
Caribbean carrier LIAT employs 667 employees. It is jointly owned by seven Caribbean governments. The governments of Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica are major shareholders.
The remainder of the company is owned by other Caribbean governments, private shareholders and employees.
That Virgin Atlantic invests in LIAT is said to have been talked about during Branson’s meeting with officials last week (w/c 29/04/19).
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
The government of Antigua makes decisions about LIAT that is of net benefit to the island. LIAT is only a secondary consideration as far as that government is concerned. That being the case, they should be the sole shareholder in the airline and they can run it as an arm of the government and subsidize it as much as they want. The burden should not fall on the backs of the other islands.
A business can never be successful if decisions are made with political overtones. Business decision have to be made in the best interest of the business. I don’t see that in the case of LIAT.
As a Dominican, I would advise our government to step aside and let another airline step in to fill the void. LIAT in its present iteration cannot be saved in the long run.
As far as Branson is concerned, he will never put his money into this bottomless pit unless he takes control of the airline. Which smart businessman would do something so stupid?
We heard that lie before; it is not going to happen!