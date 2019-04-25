Situation re Dominican death in Anguilla ‘troubling’ says Linton

Leader of the Opposition and political leader of the United Workers Party, Lennox Linton has weighed in on the incident involving the death of Dominican, Kenny Richie Marty Mitchel who resided in Anguilla.
Gavin Hapgood, a US citizen, was granted bail after being charged with the manslaughter of Mitchel. Anguillian police initially reported that bail had been denied. However, that decision was changed and Hapgood was seen leaving Anguilla shortly afterwards.
“This situation is troubling…..Of course, all lives matter…Dominican lives matter. This young man was working overseas like many other young Dominicans. He has been in Anguilla for sometime and it is troubling that he’s found dead at the hotel where he works,” Linton said during a radio interview.
“This man who is accused of the death of the Dominican, an American national, is seen in separate videos walking with police officers and walking to the plane to fly out of Anguilla not looking as though he suffered any injury at all or he was attacked in anyway. He seems pretty normal and the Dominican man is dead. He has his family, he has his friends. Everybody is interested seeing justice done and obviously concerned that the US national is allowed to walk out of Anguilla.”
In response to concerns about the granting of bail to Hapgood, Anguillian Police Commissioner, Paul Morrison stated a Facebook post, “The Courts deal with bail and there is a presumption in favour of a grant of bail. At all times, until convicted, there is the presumption of innocence.”
Linton is of the view that Dominican authorities should have information from Anguilla on that matter.
“What is really going on regarding the process of justice and closure for the family, friends, well wishers and just ordinary citizens who are observing this and are really concerned about it?” he asked.
“I would think at this point in time the authorities in Dominica should have or could have some information from the authorities in Anguilla as to why this incident has proceeded the way it has proceeded where it appears that the life of Kenny Mitchel, young Dominican in Anguilla doesn’t seem to matter as much as the life of the person from the United States accused of his death,” he lamented.
Linton described the situation as tragic and extended his condolences to the family and friends of Kenny Mitchel.
Only three people who know what happened. the accuser said is self defense and dead man can’t talk but God knows what happened.
And so does karma, and karma is not lenient on anybody.
Justice needs to be done… How is that this American man can kill Caribbean people on Caribbean soil and fly to America to escape charges?
If anyone from the Caribbean so much as mention murder…JAIL.
International double standards should not be tolerated!!
god is the only leader
Troubling as it may seem, with all condolences to the family and friends, that law has so many technicalities as disclosed by the authorities, the granted bail may very well not prevent justice. So let’s not drop a hat on them yet.
Responsible, caring and loving leadership..This is why i admire this patriotic son of the soil (honourable Linton) so much!!!
Everyone matters to him! Skerrit only knows you at election time .Otherwise you are meaningless, worthless to him .
What an embarrassment we have passing as a PM..Well done honourable Linton!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Once again Hon. Lennox Linton shows concern and leadership in everything that has to do with Dominica and Dominicans. Up to this day I have heard nothing from the Skerrit and / or any minister of his government. But yes Hon. Linton the murder of Kenny Richie Marty Mitchel, is very troubling especially with word that Gavin Hapgood was charged but somehow was granted bail which allowed him to go back to the US, where he resides. But who knows where Gavin Hapgood may be now because we must remember that though he resides in the US he is originally from South Africa. I pray for the family and friends of Marty and do hope justice prevails. Thanks again Hon. Linton for leading in things pertaining to Dominica and our people.
ADMIN: Please note that Gavin Hapgood is reported to be from the USA, he was originally confused with another man named Gavin Hapgood-Strickland who is from South Africa.
Reading the story a few days ago I was shocked that this man being guilty or not was granted bail and allowed to leave the island .It is true that the usa and Britain do have extradition arangements but this man should not be allowed to walk away . Then reading a story that in Dominica one man was granted bail of $30,000 .00 after shooting someone with a gun in a country where there appears to be a shooting every month all by illegal fire arms points to the fact that there is something wrong with the court system in the islands