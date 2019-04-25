Situation re Dominican death in Anguilla ‘troubling’ says Linton

Leader of the Opposition and political leader of the United Workers Party, Lennox Linton has weighed in on the incident involving the death of Dominican, Kenny Richie Marty Mitchel who resided in Anguilla.

Gavin Hapgood, a US citizen, was granted bail after being charged with the manslaughter of Mitchel. Anguillian police initially reported that bail had been denied. However, that decision was changed and Hapgood was seen leaving Anguilla shortly afterwards.

“This situation is troubling…..Of course, all lives matter…Dominican lives matter. This young man was working overseas like many other young Dominicans. He has been in Anguilla for sometime and it is troubling that he’s found dead at the hotel where he works,” Linton said during a radio interview.

“This man who is accused of the death of the Dominican, an American national, is seen in separate videos walking with police officers and walking to the plane to fly out of Anguilla not looking as though he suffered any injury at all or he was attacked in anyway. He seems pretty normal and the Dominican man is dead. He has his family, he has his friends. Everybody is interested seeing justice done and obviously concerned that the US national is allowed to walk out of Anguilla.”

In response to concerns about the granting of bail to Hapgood, Anguillian Police Commissioner, Paul Morrison stated a Facebook post, “The Courts deal with bail and there is a presumption in favour of a grant of bail. At all times, until convicted, there is the presumption of innocence.”

Linton is of the view that Dominican authorities should have information from Anguilla on that matter.

“What is really going on regarding the process of justice and closure for the family, friends, well wishers and just ordinary citizens who are observing this and are really concerned about it?” he asked.

“I would think at this point in time the authorities in Dominica should have or could have some information from the authorities in Anguilla as to why this incident has proceeded the way it has proceeded where it appears that the life of Kenny Mitchel, young Dominican in Anguilla doesn’t seem to matter as much as the life of the person from the United States accused of his death,” he lamented.

Linton described the situation as tragic and extended his condolences to the family and friends of Kenny Mitchel.