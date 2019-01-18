The public got a first glimpse of the six contestants vying for the title of Miss Teen Dominica 2019 during the official launching ceremony held at the Old Mill Cultural Centre on Wednesday.

They are Dyzira Durand of the St Martin Secondary School sponsored by the Dominica Lotteries Commission, Olani Coipel of the Pierre Charles Secondary sponsored by One Plus and Earth Dreams Car Rentals, Kyanna Dyre of the Convent High School sponsored by J Astaphan and Co Ltd and Signal Band, Tishana Hilton of the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School sponsored by Protection One Inc , Tyra Holsborough of the Orion Academy sponsored by Green Rose Demolition and Construction Limited and Triple Kay Inc and Tricia Cuffy of the Goodwill Secondary School sponsored by Auto Depot Limited.

Chief Cultural Officer Raymond Lawrence who was addressing the 42nd Annual ceremony said the show helps to bring out the best from the young ladies.

“The show allows for the expression of talent and skill and at the same time it helps to bring out the best from the participants, and to build their knowledge-base, their self-esteem, their self-confidence and their ability to face and communicate with a large audience,” he said.

The winner will receive a scholarship from the Ministry of Education to attend the Dominica State College (DSC).

“The winner will also represent Dominica at the Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant to be held in St Kitts this year,” Lawrence stated.

He said the winner will also receive a prize trip for two compliments Val Ferry.

The Miss Teen Dominica Pageant is carded for Sunday 24th February 2019, in the forecourt of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium from 5:00pm.

Tickets for the show will cost $15 for children, $25 for adults and $30 for sitting.

The Headline Sponsor for the show is AC Shillingford and Company Ltd.

The show, which is organized by the Waitukubuli Dance Theatre Company, will be held under the theme, “Promoting Creativity and Building Potential”.

Jorjanna Albert of the Convent High School is the reigning Miss Teen Dominica.