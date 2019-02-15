Six youths killed in one week; three murdered in sixteen hours in St. Kitts and NevisDominica News Online - Friday, February 15th, 2019 at 7:30 AM
Six St. Kitts and Nevis youths have been gunned down in as many days as the apparent blood bath continued with three dead in separate incidents in less than 24 hours.
Residents woke up Thursday morning to news that two more youths were murdered (Wednesday night and Thursday morning) within seven hours and by mid-day another youth perished by the gun.
The Old Road community, already mourning the double murder of two of their own last Friday night, is reeling from the murder of Gavin Rogers just before midday Thursday and a short distance from the Old Road Police Station.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.