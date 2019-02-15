Six St. Kitts and Nevis youths have been gunned down in as many days as the apparent blood bath continued with three dead in separate incidents in less than 24 hours.

Residents woke up Thursday morning to news that two more youths were murdered (Wednesday night and Thursday morning) within seven hours and by mid-day another youth perished by the gun.

The Old Road community, already mourning the double murder of two of their own last Friday night, is reeling from the murder of Gavin Rogers just before midday Thursday and a short distance from the Old Road Police Station.

