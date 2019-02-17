Having been given the mandate to select candidates for the upcoming general elections, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, at his party’s Londonderry delegates conference on Sunday, made sweeping changes and announced a slate of candidates that he said is in the ” best interest of the party.”

Among the casualties are Education Minister Petter St. Jean, Dr. Colin McIntyre, Johnson Drigo and Justina Charles.

Skerritt also named his wife Melissa Skerritt as the party’s candidate for Roseau Central and former UWP Roseau Central MP, Joseph Isaac to contest Roseau North.

In a shocking move, Jahisiah Benoit who was groomed to contest Roseau South had his dreams shattered when Shekera Lockhart-Hypolite was announced as the candidate.

Medical doctor, Irvin McIntyre will replace his brother, Colin and accountant, Fidel Grant will be the candidate for Wesley.

Skerrit also discarded Cassius Darroux after one term in the Kallinago Territory and replaced him with Cozier Frederick.

Dr Adonis King will replace Kelver Darroux who announced earlier this year that he was leaving active politics, in St. Joseph. Edward Registe run in Grand Bay and Dominica Festivals Commission (DFC) Executive Director, Marva Williams will replace Dr. Kenneth Darroux in Petite Savanne and 30 year-old Anika Charles takes the place of Dayton Baptiste to battle United Workers Party Leader, Lennox Linton in Marigot.

The full slate of DLP candidates is listed below.

1. Political Leader – Roosevelt Skerrit in Vieille Case

2. Deputy Leader – Reginald Austrie in Cottage

3. Ian Douglas – Portsmouth

4. Roselyn Paul – Paix Bouche

5. Catherine Daniel – Colihaut

6. Shanks Espirit- Salisbury

7. Rayburn Blackmoore – Mahaut

8. Denise charles – Soufriere

9. Joseph Isaac – Roseau North

10. Edward Registe – Grand Bay

11. Gretta Roberts – Grandfond

12. Anicka Charles – Marigot

13. Cozier Frederick – Salybia

14. Octavia Alfred – Castle Bruce

15. Kent Edwards – Laplaine

16. Marva Williams – Petite Savanne

17. Chekira Lockhart Hypolite – Roseau South

18. Adis King – St Joseph

19. Melissa Ponponne Skerrit – Roseau Central

20. Dr Irving McIntyre – Roseau Valley

21. Fidel Grant – Wesley