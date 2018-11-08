Skerrit announces national consultation on marijuana; downplays its economic impactDominica News Online - Thursday, November 8th, 2018 at 1:05 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that the first national consultation on the decriminalization of marijuana will be held on November 16 but has rejected the notion that such a move could have a positive impact on the nation’s economy.
“Decriminalization of certain quantities of marijuana and the use of certain potencies of marijuana for medicinal purposes is another issue we must confront having reached the age of forty,” Skerrit stated in his 2018 Independence Day address.
He said the issue of whether to allow the use of medicinal and or recreational marijuana is a matter that will come under the microscope in an open and transparent manner in the months ahead.
“As a matter of fact, the first national consultation on the decriminalization of marijuana and its use for medicinal purposes, will be held on November 16, 2018. Dr. Donald Peters [DSC President] has been appointed as coordinator for this initiative,” he stated.
The prime minister admonished the country to be very careful “about exposing our young minds unduly to this substance.” He said whatever decision is taken in this regard, must take into account the proper and adequate protection of the children and the young people of Dominica.
“And I will say to you, that marijuana or the use of marijuana is not going to be an economic transformation of Dominica. That’s not going to change our economic well-being, my friends. So, let us not depend on it but we believe that certain portions of marijuana needs to be decriminalized to allow persons to have access to it.”
The United Workers Party (UWP), on the other hand, believes the marijuana industry holds a lot economic potential for Dominica and has called for urgent action by parliament to legalize the herb.
Political Leader of the UWP, Lennox Linton, has described the industry as “a multi-billion dollar medicinal and wellness products industry” which he says is expanding by leaps and bounds around the globe using extracts of marijuana – a plant that has been produced in Dominica for decades.
“We, therefore, need to move speedily and purposefully to claim a worthwhile share of that growing business before it is too late,” he stated.
Linton believes Dominica must get on board to take advantage of the increasing opportunities for job creation, foreign exchange earnings, and a healthier nation.
Linton was in the US earlier this year where the UWP said he discussed the growth potential of the market for hemp-based products with leading industry players.
He is of the view that the availability and affordability of hemp-based medicinal and wellness products can help achieve a healthier nation by significantly reducing the incidence of chronic non-communicable diseases.
The opposition leader has called for both sides of Parliament to host “a National Consultation of all stakeholders and civil society organizations before the 2018/2019 National Budget, to discuss and agree what needs to be done urgently to secure Dominica’s place in the global hemp industry.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
That is talk for talking sake. Skerrit aint go do nothing about cannabis he just pulling all you beard. I would think the economic side would have been more important than the recreational nonsense. Skerrit just told us in simple terms that he knows nothing about the way forward.
Donald Peters knows where the bodies are buried I swear.
DNO, like DBS, Kairie, and GIS continue to disappoint me with their news. I don’t smoke weed or cannabis so I don’t care much about it. But for DNO to announce Skerrit’s nonsense about Cannabis that he knows nothing about just does not make a bit of sense. You want to have a national conversation about cannabis and you as PM already jumped the gun to say there is no economic gain to it and, you have another idiot like Donald Peter to guide the conversation? But what hurts me the most with DNO and their reporting is when Skerrit hinted at taking Ross University to court and to date, I have not seen any real article from DNO about that. I have seen it on almost every single online news website in the Caribbean, be it from Barbados, St Lucia, Antigua, Trinidad, Jamaica, St. Kitts but nothing from DNO as if to suggest that they don’t want to make Skerrit look bad. But if the man embarrassed himself in public why cover him? I feel Skerrit bought DNO in secret boy
ADMIN: No we have not been bought out by anyone and stay tuned.
This will be GREAT for our economy
We do not have cash crops
Marijuana legalization has significantly wipe out the National Debt in Uruguay.
Every major medical and food companies globally are investing in the industry as they realized the huge financial benefit globally and here we have a PM who is minister of Finance for 18yrs saying it cannot transport our economical environment .
Skerrit has shown again he has a juvenile intellectually capacity and is incapable of restoring the economical vibrancy of this country but is more worried about this replacing his CBI program as the main financial contributor.
Just take a current look at the zombified impacts marijuana has on persons especially the youth. Just pass on the block and look at the youth ripped out of their minds by the drug.
Marijuana is also a gateway drug to more potent drugs such as cocaine.
Lennox & the UWP, please leave this marijuana foolishness alone. Y’all fellas don’t have to go that way. There are much better opportunities for revitalizing Dominica’s economy & agriculture without having to go the marijuana route. Marijuana ain’t no novel medication as there currently exists many other medications to treat the same asthma and other ailments the marijuana lovers claim marijuana cures.
Society must stop catering to the decadent lusts of people. What next?
Legalize cocaine because it can be obtained from the naturally growing coca plant and also has some health benefits?
Legalize prostitution because some doctors claim sex has health benefits?
Boy Skeritt you too dotish, how the hell in these times when there have been so much research that have already been undertaken on the impact of the herb you want to come with your assness to try to put cold water on the idea of marijuana. Boss allyou too damn stupid and backward, you all are not forward thinking and cant implement …. Allyou prefer to rely on selling passports that is about to be shut down. TIME FOR YOU TO GO
nah he rather sell passports which only a FEW CAN DO, instead of agriculture where anyone can take part in