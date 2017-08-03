Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has criticized the Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton’s for not recognizing government’s efforts to make the country’s income tax rate more competitive in Linton’s response to the 2017/2018 National Budget.

Skerrit made the statement during the winding up of the debate in Parliament on Tuesday night.

“It made no mention of the bold steps to make our income tax rates more competitive, boosting incentives to work and they need to develop an entrepreneurial spirit and character in our society,” the Prime Minister complained.

According to Skerrit, it doesn’t matter if they [the opposition] agree with the policies or not, “every single policy enunciated in this budget address will affect in a positive way, the lives of every single of our citizens in Dominica, and therefore our people need to know how does the opposition view these policies and programs because it will impact on their lives.”

Skerrit who is also Minister for Finance, said Linton believes that there needs to be more parliamentary scrutiny, “but in the Budget address Madam Speaker, had he waited to prepare his response to the budget he would have seen that the government is now adopting international best practice by the establishment of a fiscal policy panel which will provide independent scrutiny and critic of the government fiscal policies.”

Skerrit said that panel will also be invited to the parliament.

Speaking during the presentation of the 2017/2018 National Budget Skerrit said come January 1, 2018, Dominicans earning less than $30,000 a year will not be paying income tax as the government moves to increase the minimum income tax threshold from $25,000 per year to $30,000.

He said that the government will be directing a National Fiscal Policy Panel (NFPP) to consider and advise on the abolition of the 15 percent and 25 percent income tax bands in the next fiscal year.

The NFPP is to be made up of three independent experts with outstanding international reputations to provide the Government, Parliament and the nation with independent economic advice on matters relating to tax and spending policy during this transformation. Part of its job will be to advise the Government on economic and fiscal policies.

The House of Assembly has been adjourned sine die.