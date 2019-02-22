Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has advised Dominicans to engage in discussions that would enhance the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program but never in a manner that would cause harm to it.

He was speaking during a signing ceremony between the Government of Dominica and Secret Bay Residences (SBR) held at Ti-Bay in Portsmouth earlier this week.

Skerrit said government has recognized the importance of the CBI to Dominica.

“Yes you may have questions. Yes, you may have reservations but let us do so in a constructive manner, in a manner which would enhance the discussion, enhance the programme but never in a manner that would cause harm to this very vital aspect of our economy and our development,” he said.

According to Skerrit, his government has continued to manage the CBI in a prudent manner and in a responsible manner, “because we recognize its importance and therefore we want to ensure that as far as the government is concerned, we will not take any action to cause any embarrassment to our country and to our programme and so by destroying it…”

He continued, “This is why there are many international publications that have recognized Dominica CBI as number one because of the level of management and professional management of our programme and we will continue to do so.”

Skerrit went on to say that his government is investing in projects like Secret Bay in order to have something physically on the ground in Dominica, “ that can benefit the people of Dominica for generations to come.”