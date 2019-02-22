Skerrit discourages criticism that would ’cause harm’ to CBIDominica News Online - Friday, February 22nd, 2019 at 1:14 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has advised Dominicans to engage in discussions that would enhance the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program but never in a manner that would cause harm to it.
He was speaking during a signing ceremony between the Government of Dominica and Secret Bay Residences (SBR) held at Ti-Bay in Portsmouth earlier this week.
Skerrit said government has recognized the importance of the CBI to Dominica.
“Yes you may have questions. Yes, you may have reservations but let us do so in a constructive manner, in a manner which would enhance the discussion, enhance the programme but never in a manner that would cause harm to this very vital aspect of our economy and our development,” he said.
According to Skerrit, his government has continued to manage the CBI in a prudent manner and in a responsible manner, “because we recognize its importance and therefore we want to ensure that as far as the government is concerned, we will not take any action to cause any embarrassment to our country and to our programme and so by destroying it…”
He continued, “This is why there are many international publications that have recognized Dominica CBI as number one because of the level of management and professional management of our programme and we will continue to do so.”
Skerrit went on to say that his government is investing in projects like Secret Bay in order to have something physically on the ground in Dominica, “ that can benefit the people of Dominica for generations to come.”
Skerrit that’s for the fools that continue to drink your juice,Honestly how many hotels have you open in the last 18 years and how many are employed?Give me a break dude,your time is up.all of a sudden your coming with all your so call bogus empty promises.
This was an opportune time for full disclosure about the CBI program. The passport is a public assets. All monies made from the sale of Dominican passports should be made known to the Dominican public. Why should the number of passports that have been sold to foreigners, the money accumulated from the sale of the said passports, remain shrouded in complete secrecy? This gives credence to the claims of corruption. If there is nothing to hide then be transparent. Opaqueness in government is a sure sign of corruption. Most Dominicans I assume support the CBI program, it is the manner in which it is managed generwtes most of the negative criticisms, rightfully so. The people want to see statistics, financial records, proper accounting of this financial juggernaut before giving it the all clear. Come clean.
The biggest harm to Dominica and the CBI Programme is you Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit! Your lack of honesty, accountability, probity, prudence, due diligence, judicious sensitivity, and your downright crassness and dishonest criminal tendencies, have harmed Dominica big time, most internationally, regionally and locally!
as if i find SKERRIT get small eh….
An economy built on foreign aid and a CBI program.
Secret Bay?? Making the rich richer and the poor poorer..and ofcourse kick backs.
The legacy of the best leader in the region. smh
You need to change the statement to “that can benefit “SOME OF” the people of Dominica for generations to come.”
Skerrit, the CBI scheme is not benefiting the ordinary Dominican but rather yourself, your ministers, the agents and now some private developers. You can not fool us no more. Show us the CBI accounts and tells us where your private wealth originates from.
Skerrit, you are absolutely right that we have reservations about the CBI program and guess what the reasons are that we have reservations:
1. You refuse to present audited accounts
2. You refuse to tell us how many passports have been sold
3. You refuse to tell us what share the state of DA has in all those developments that have benefited from the CBI
I believe these are valid questions that the citizens should ask and any decent PM would answer those questions unless of course he has something to hide.
The other reason we are skeptical and perhaps the PM could enlighten us WHY D. Douglas FROM ST. Kitts is in possession of a Dominican diplomatic passport, who issued him with the passport and how much did Douglas pay for said passport. Come on Skerrit here is your chance to come clean!
It’s the way the CBI program is currently being managed that is causing harm.
The management not only causing harm to the local economy but it’s also causing harm to the citizens.
My question is what if these CBI Customers that are now citizens whom have millions of dollars, buy most of the residential land and start squeezing the poor original Dominican citizens through real estate?
What happens now?
Is a good thing i have my piece of this paradise but its turning into a Pimpers Paradise
It boggles the mind to think that Dominicans do not know how many passports have been sold or how much money have been collected. It is impossible to know if money has been misappropriated. Please come clean. This is coming from a labour party supporter.
More and more we can observe that CBI actually menas citizenship by income and not citizenship by investment. Tons of diplomatic passports handed out, how much investment have we gotten in return?
No One trusts Skerrit. He and his failed DLP Team must get out of government. The damage has been enough. We need Domininca to be in the safe hands of trusted people, trusted politicians, trusted servants of the people and not buying loyalty from poor people by giving out Red Clinic money. That is open Bool, corruption, Fraudulent behaviour. We need to have in office as Prime Minister Hon. Lennox Linton and his professional competent, trusted UWP Team. A great UWP Team. Keep up the good work Team UWP.
Skerrit has been this failure with his blind, immature questionable loyalists, we now need change and it must come.
If the govt would be more open and transparent about CBI than there would be less criticism about it.
Secret Bay is a private development!!!!!!!
who gave de minister of finance authority to put all that CBI money in a private development?????what do we de people get back for that!!!!!!
jobs work like dah
What a load of crap. Tell us how much money has the CBI programme made since inception? Has the programme ever been audited? Is this what we are relying on for our economical development? This???? We have no real industry. Anything we had is now dead – we import everything.
The people of Dominica want a full accounting of this programme and the funds it has generated. SHOW US THE MONEY!!!!!
Elections are on 7 May 2019.
You Skerroo is the main leader in Mapwee , so you first have to apologize , then wheel ad come again if you want us to take you serious, All along you have been a joker so now that your back is against the wall you want to even want to tell us how and when criticize ! No we will not listen to you anymore . Pack your bags and go meet Tony in Antigua.
Dominicans are fed-up with Skerroo’s made-up DLP .