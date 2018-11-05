Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced measures aimed at easing the financial burdens of pensioners and university graduates with student loans.

The prime minister made the announcement while delivering his message at Dominica’s 40th Anniversary of Independence Rally on Friday, November 3rd.

“Yesterday [November 2nd], I instructed the Financial Secretary to prepare the necessary paperwork for there to be a one-off gratuity payment to the lowest paid categories of pensioners in Dominica. Those who currently receive $300.00 a month as non-contributory pension shall, in the month of December receive a total of $500.00,” Skerrit stated. “Those who receive between $300.00 and $500.00 each month, having contributed to the pensions scheme over the years, shall next month, receive an extra $300.00 as a top up and as gesture of this country saying thank you for for services rendered.”

He said that as time goes by and the finances of the country improves, there are other categories of seniors and other individuals “whom we shall also identify and to whom we shall also express our gratitude.”

Skerrit also announced that from January 2019, the outstanding balances of all those who took student loans from the AID Bank Revolving Loan Fund and other institutions and had returned home, would be reduced by 40%.

Referring to them as heroes, the prime minister said he was impressed with those students who had borrowed money from the AID Bank and had chosen to return home on completion of their studies.

“I am particularly impressed with those who borrowed money from the student revolving loan fund and who, against all the pessimism and gloom preached daily by some in our midst, returned to our country, Dominica to contribute to the development of our island,” Skerrit stated.

He said their skills and knowledge have been a tremendous asset to Dominica in this period of reconstruction and added, that while they could have remained abroad and earned the “Yankee dollar,” they chose to return to Dominica and be part of the building and rebuilding process.

“They work each month and they make the sacrifice of repaying their loan. There are also those who, unfortunately, have not yet found employment or satisfactory employment but are still bonded by law to repay their debts. We need them home, ladies and gentlemen,” the prime minister noted.

He said the graduates’ skill sets were needed in Dominica especially now as the country embarks on the task of building a climate resilient nation.

“I admire their sense of patriotism and love for this country. I have therefore again, advised the relevant authorities in government to effect a system whereby come January 2019, the outstanding balance on the accounts of all graduates who have returned to Dominica and who are either working or are in the process of seeking employment, shall be slashed in commemoration of this particular anniversary of independence … shall be slashed by 40%,” Skerrit said.

He continued, “Whatever they owe AID Bank or other institutions on their student loans, the government shall absorb 40% of the remaining balance as a means of saying congratulations on your achievement. Thanks for returning home and we’re grateful for what you’re doing to help build a climate resilient Dominica.”