Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has declared his intention to set up, with the support of the parliamentary opposition, a bi-partisan committee to come up with measures for due recognition and reward to living former prime ministers of Dominica.

Skerrit told the nation, in his 2018 Independence Day address, that as Dominicans look back on the last forty years, the country has been blessed to have had some very strong and competent leaders, some, such as Dame Mary Eugenia Charles, Rosie Douglas and Pierre Charles, who have passed on, but others who are still alive to share in this moment of national pride and celebration.

“I think here, of our very first prime minister and the man who led us into independence and who was there to raise the very first flag on the day of our independence. Today we salute Patrick John, our first prime minister. Then also, there is O.J. Seraphine and Eddison James,” Skerrit said. “Reflecting on their contributions to our development, I’m not satisfied that we have been as generous to our past leaders as we should be.”

Skerrit, who became prime minister of a then 25 year-old Dominica in January 2004, said he can understand what might have obtained 20, 30 or even forty years ago but that this is not acceptable in today’s Dominica and will not be perpetuated under his watch as prime minister.

“Accordingly, I propose as my first order of business on Tuesday morning, to write the current leader of the opposition with a view to enlisting his support for the setting up of a bipartisan committee of the current parliament of Dominica to look at and make recommendations for the enactment of a past leaders protocol whereby henceforth, it will be etched in law and practice, the manner in which we acknowledge and reward the contributions of those who have served at the highest level,” he stated.

The prime minister already has some strong ideas for the Committee.

“I do not wish to anticipate the work of that committee but I’m persuaded that at this stage of our development, no former leader should be receiving as a pension, anything less than the current salary of a minister of government,” he suggested. “Also that they should not have to drive themselves or seek out transportation to official events and furthermore, that they should be provided a state-sponsored vehicle every five years.”

Skerrit said he will share his views at the inaugural meeting of the Committee which he hopes can be convened before the end of this month.

There has been some public outcry for greater recognition and appreciation of the 80 year-old Patrick John for his role in gaining political independence for Dominica from the United Kingdom.

John was forced out of office by a mass uprising just six months after Dominica became independent. He was subsequently jailed for 12 years for trying to overthrow the Eugenia Charles administration but was fully pardoned after serving five years.

Those advocating for John maintain that he has paid for his crime and that his accomplishment is too important to be ignored.