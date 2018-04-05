Prime Minister Skerrit has said that he is “heartened and inspired by the tone and tenor” of the announcement by Roseau Central MP, Joseph Isaac, of his departure from the United Workers Party (UWP).

Isaac revealed on Wednesday that he was parting ways with the UWP because the party was unwilling to move from politics of anti-nationalism.

“It tells me that finally, some in this country, are coming around to the realization that a divided Dominica, especially at the national leadership level, will not progress at the pace that is required,” Skerrit said in a statement released on Wednesday night. “I consider yesterday a red letter day for Dominica because finally, someone was willing to stand in the breach and say no – that is not the way.”

The prime minister lauded Isaac’s decision to sit in an independent member of parliament as significant.

“The government which I have the honor to lead, welcomes this magnanimous gesture and I intend as the leader of the government to request a meeting with Mr. Isaac at his earliest convenience to discuss a framework by which we can work together in the interest of Dominica and to the benefit of the constituents of Roseau Central,” he said.

Skerrit said this development, six and a half months in Dominica’s post- Maria recovery efforts, has come at a “perfect time” and announced his intention to address the nation on progress made and efforts to expedite recovery efforts, “particularly as they relate to persons still vunerable to the elements.”