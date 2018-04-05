Skerrit says he is inspired by Joseph Isaac’s announcementDominica News Online - Thursday, April 5th, 2018 at 9:29 AM
Prime Minister Skerrit has said that he is “heartened and inspired by the tone and tenor” of the announcement by Roseau Central MP, Joseph Isaac, of his departure from the United Workers Party (UWP).
Isaac revealed on Wednesday that he was parting ways with the UWP because the party was unwilling to move from politics of anti-nationalism.
“It tells me that finally, some in this country, are coming around to the realization that a divided Dominica, especially at the national leadership level, will not progress at the pace that is required,” Skerrit said in a statement released on Wednesday night. “I consider yesterday a red letter day for Dominica because finally, someone was willing to stand in the breach and say no – that is not the way.”
The prime minister lauded Isaac’s decision to sit in an independent member of parliament as significant.
“The government which I have the honor to lead, welcomes this magnanimous gesture and I intend as the leader of the government to request a meeting with Mr. Isaac at his earliest convenience to discuss a framework by which we can work together in the interest of Dominica and to the benefit of the constituents of Roseau Central,” he said.
Skerrit said this development, six and a half months in Dominica’s post- Maria recovery efforts, has come at a “perfect time” and announced his intention to address the nation on progress made and efforts to expedite recovery efforts, “particularly as they relate to persons still vunerable to the elements.”
19 Comments
“Skerrit promised to meet with Isaac to discuss a framework to work together for the benefit of Dominica and Roseau Central”
So why not meet with others to discuss frameworks? only “Roseau Central” that need benefit now?
Interesting
Inspired but now with a lighter wallet
Any bets on when Isaac will announce he is now a member of DLP?
Skeritt gave the impression, he new nothing about Isaac’s master plan. However, he said he was inspired. Why wasn’t he surprised like most Dominicans, in particular, the people of Central Roseau, I believe their were a discussion between Skeritt and Issac prior to the move. I am not convinced, Cecil Joseph who was the one who introduced Isaac before the so called press conference began, would not have informed Skeritt, about what is about to happen. According to Matt , Cecil Joseph called him in order to have a simulcast airing of the press conference, and Skeritt was not notified. Cecil Joseph is a known member of the DLP, why would he not inform his political leader of that breaking news. Therefore, when Skeritt gave the impression that he will only now meet with Issac, that appears to be an untruth. In my opinion, the allegations that he was offered or promised some kind of financial assistance, in order to jump ship, appears to be more credible.
Skerrit your a dictator and want to rule for life,but too you my friend God is in control and your day will come,no man is grater than God.your just passing through like everyone else,Opposition is a democratic process to all ,but your base continue to make you think your God.Dominica will never move forward and come back to what it once was,open your eyes,why do you think all these natural storms are occuring with all the waters,water washes away evil and it will continue as long as your remain the leader.This is the problem with many like you when power gets to your heads.Obama said it in Jamaica just before he left office.We all know you have bought Isaac but in due time the evil empire will fall.
Deceitfulness exudes the man’s character / behaviour. Deceit and treachery has become a part of his game making Dominican realise that it is a ‘man eat man’ society we are living in. He causes a feeling of insecurity in people, meddling with their basic character to be honest at all times. Increasing competition poses a threat to his political tenure, paving way to ponder over why he has the tendency of becoming treacherous and deceitful, especially when peer group competition is involved.
skerit” Only fools will be fooled, this will be more strength for the opposition, Remember, Isaac didn’t make UWP, But UWP made Isaac, Everytime someone leaves UWP , The party gets stronger, Think back,
Skerit ” is not that you intend to speak to Isaac, You’ve already spoken to Isaac, Remember ,We are not all labourites;; So you not able to fool all of us, We are independent thinkers, We do not accept food in our mouths, We accept it in our hands, and we make the discision if to eat it or not,
Woe unto those people whon believes in you, but remember ,your ways are before the eyes of the lord.
I said I would call the brother Judas Iscariot but here is what Skerrit told people to call him “Comrades and Friends, I view these individuals in the leadership of the United Workers Party, not as clever politicians, but as traitors to Dominica! They are selling this country out,” Mr Skerrit said.
The brother, Judas Iscariot just confirmed to the world that Skerrit was right
I intend as the leader of the government to request a meeting with Mr. Isaac at his earliest convenience to discuss a framework by which we can work together. I can offer some passports or the receiots from those already sold.He can seek to redeem the proceeds to beef up his bakry and other faild businesses.Build a modest home in The couweh/YARD in River Street from whence he sprang and rapidly get him on board in the interest of his self preseveration his new rise in income generating areas. ” he said.
Skerrit has every reason to be happy because I am quite sure Satan rejoiced when Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus with a kiss and 30 pieces of silver. Joseph Isaac was blessed to be given two bible names with outstanding characters. I would always remind him of his name. However, after listening to the whole saga yesterday, to me Joseph Isaac did not only resign from the UWP but again to me, I personally feel there was a name change but this time a name that diplicts a different character. To me, from now on I, shall call the brother Judas Iscariot. It is even unfair to Judas to call him after him because after all, Judas never accused his then opponent of intending to harm him. But Joseph Isaac recently accused the dlp MP of brandishing a gun and made threats to him. I do not know if he did but he even said he was going to make a report to the police. Today those enemies are his friends and he plotted against those who defended him in the gun saga? That’s worse than Judas
Skerrit does not care about Nationalism as it will NOT keep him in POWER.
His only focus is Skerritism!!!$$$$$$$$ and POWER
Isaac is done and whatever he was promised I hope it serves him well. As he certainly is no different from Skerrit.
Isaac concern now is only about Isaac and not the POOR people of Roseau Central.
His only focus is Isaacism.$$$$$$$$$$$
But why could skerite not discuss the framework with isacc whilst he was a member in the uwp.. why when he is independent candidate? So once you with uwp no moneye no support for the constituents? So is skerite money? He has to be out if uwp for skerite to help the constituent he won?????? But wt… is this?
1 month ago Isaac said after the storm he tried to meet with Skerrit, he didn’t get a response and here goes now. Skerrit is ready to meet with him..lol..
You all are classic and sick. Continuing to play on the emotions of Dominicans like sheep..
DOnt let him fool you. He has been meeting all along
Skerrit , you sound like some idiotic immature person holding an office like a toy you doh wanna let go but failing to grow up and mature. It may be alleged that you have on red marbles up at PM`s office that you play with daily. Please grow up sir and be mature. Try to rise to the level of intellectual like Hon Lennox Linto. Those clowns that surround you , speak for you play around with you are your visible enemies that you are so blind to see because you are dependent on them to survive. whereas Hon. Linton is his own man independent, shows leadership, intellectual and honest in politics. This is the man to take Dominica from its corrupt abyss to one of developmentally focussed rewarding all Dominicans.
“Skerrit promised to meet with Isaac to discuss a framework to work together for the benefit of Dominica and Roseau Central.” Why has the same Skerrit failed on too many occasions to meet with the Opposition to discuss a framework to work together for the benefit of Dominica? He does not even do this in Parliament!
“It tells me that finally, some in this country, are coming around to the realization that a divided Dominica, especially at the national leadership level, will not progress at the pace that is required,” says the Divider in Chief!
I am guessing it’s because he realizes that it’s like banging his head against a wall. Pointless to try to work with the opposition led by Lennox Linton.
Isaac is looking at the state of his business and the people who work for him so selling out Roseau Central is small peanuts, his business will progress but the other small other business will rut, but moving over to DLP will come with lots of cash and material which he will bring to you all .