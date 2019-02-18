Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called on his party supporters to embrace the new candidates.

He was speaking during the party’s Delegates Conference held in Londonderry on Sunday.

Skerrit announced a new slate of candidates that he describes as the ‘new look’ Labour.

“We have presented to you this evening the fresh faces of change in Dominican politics,” he said. “The other side has little that is fresh and has made no meaningful change.”

He continued, “I appeal to the family of Labour this evening to embrace this fresh group of patriots.”

Skerrit pointed out that the new candidates are all success stories.

“None of them is looking for a job. None of them is seeking economic opportunity,” he remarked. He said none of the new comers can be regarded as failures.

He added, “These are young, bright Dominicans in whom all can be pleased.”

He also urged the ‘family of Labour’ to unite around this group, “embrace those who are returning to add experience to their slate.”

Skerrit called on supporters to thank and congratulate those who are stepping aside as parliamentary representatives and who shall remain in the service of the people of Dominica in one form or the other.

“This is a glorious day in the history of politics in Dominica,” he stated. “This is a red letter day for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).”