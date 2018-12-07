Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has called on members of the public service to stand up and defend their delivery of service.

He was speaking at the Public Service Awards and Recognition ceremony held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Friday.

Skerrit mentioned that quite often there are attacks on the delivery of healthcare services in Dominica, “and I have not heard one nurse or doctor defend it.”

“We need to speak up in defense and promotion of the service,” he said. “I also believe that we, in the public service, must stand up and defend our delivery of service.”

Skerrit continued, “I find that you wait for politicians to come and defend you. I cannot defend you; you have to defend yourself.”

He pointed out that the vast majority of public servants are exemplary in their attitude and delivery of service.

“While there needs to be improvement in the facilities and otherwise, but our nurses, the majority of them and our doctors, the majority of them, are making miracles,” he stated.

However, he said the unfortunate thing in Dominica which is not helpful, is that persons decide to see things purely through political lenses.

“We have to look beyond those things in the delivery of our service and also our defense in the promotion of the service,” Skerrit noted.

He added, “I challenge you of the need to promote what you are doing because if we do not promote and defend what we are doing, then what kind of example are we setting for those who are in the service and those who wish to come into the service?”

He also admonished the public service to properly apprise itself of the vision of the government to create the world’s first climate resilient nation.

The ceremony was held under the theme: “Building a Resilient Public Service: A Collective Response”